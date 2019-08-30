High school football teaser

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

Anniston Star prep writer Joe Medley picks this week’s high school football games:

Jacksonville 35, Alexandria 21

Anniston 20, Montgomery Catholic 16

Donoho 28, Horseshoe Bend 14

Ohatchee35, White Plains 14

Oxford 35, Gadsden City 14

Piedmont 28, Addison 21

Pleasant Valley 49, West End 14

Cleburne County 21, Saks 20

Wellborn 35, Lincoln 28

Cedar Bluff 27, Spring Garden 21

Benjamin Russell 31, Central Clay 28

Ranburne 28, Glencoe 14

Handley 35, Tallassee 20

Munford 21, Talladega 20

Last week: 4-2

Season: 4-2

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

