Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley picks this week’s high school football games:
Oxford 49, Charles Henderson 7
Wellborn 30, Saks 28
Anniston 28, Cleburne County 14
Donoho 14, Winterboro 13
Ohatchee 35, Cleveland 21
Alexandria 24, Boaz 14
Pleasant Valley 40, Weaver 21
Jacksonville 42, Cherokee County 14
Piedmont 28, Randolph County 21
White Plains 35, Ashville 21
Spring Garden 28, Notasulga 14
Ranburne 41, Woodland 7
Handley 42, B.T. Washington 21
Wadley 49, Loachapoka 7
Clay Central 42, Springville 10
Center Point 27, Munford 20
Lincoln 35, Leeds 27
Last week: 15-0
Season: 28-7 (80 percent)