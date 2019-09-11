High school football teaser

 Kirsten Fiscus

Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley picks this week’s high school football games:

Oxford 49, Charles Henderson 7

Wellborn 30, Saks 28

Anniston 28, Cleburne County 14

Donoho 14, Winterboro 13

Ohatchee 35, Cleveland 21

Alexandria 24, Boaz 14

Pleasant Valley 40, Weaver 21

Jacksonville 42, Cherokee County 14

Piedmont 28, Randolph County 21

White Plains 35, Ashville 21

Spring Garden 28, Notasulga 14

Ranburne 41, Woodland 7

Handley 42, B.T. Washington 21

Wadley 49, Loachapoka 7

Clay Central 42, Springville 10

Center Point 27, Munford 20

Lincoln 35, Leeds 27

Last week: 15-0

Season: 28-7 (80 percent)

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

