Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley picks this week’s high school football games:
Oxford 35, Clay-Chalkville 27
Anniston 28, Oneonta 21
Wellborn 28, Pleasant Valley 26
Donoho 21, Victory Christian 14
Jacksonville 49, White Plains 21
Randolph County 28, Saks 14
Ohatchee 27, Ranburne, 20
Alexandria 21, Etowah 20
Weaver 14, Glencoe 7
Piedmont 35, B.B. Comer 14
Spring Garden 35, Appalachian 21
Cleburne County 28, Ashville 17
Westbrook Christian 42, Woodland 14
Handley 35, Leeds 14
Wadley 28, Autaugaville 14
Clay Central 28, Sylacauga 27
Lincoln 35, Childersburg 21
Munford 28, St Clair County 7
Last week: 13-3
Season: 97-18 (84 percent)