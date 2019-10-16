High school football teaser

Photo by Jonathan Johnson.

Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley picks this week’s high school football games:

Oxford 35, Clay-Chalkville 27

Anniston 28, Oneonta 21

Wellborn 28, Pleasant Valley 26

Donoho 21, Victory Christian 14

Jacksonville 49, White Plains 21

Randolph County 28, Saks 14

Ohatchee 27, Ranburne, 20

Alexandria 21, Etowah 20

Weaver 14, Glencoe 7

Piedmont 35, B.B. Comer 14

Spring Garden 35, Appalachian 21

Cleburne County 28, Ashville 17

Westbrook Christian 42, Woodland 14

Handley 35, Leeds 14

Wadley 28, Autaugaville 14

Clay Central 28, Sylacauga 27

Lincoln 35, Childersburg 21

Munford 28, St Clair County 7

Last week: 13-3

Season: 97-18 (84 percent)

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...