All we can say about the 2018-19 school year in high school sports is, what a ride. Always thrilling, sometimes exhausting, but what a ride.
The first year of a reclassification cycle brought new twists. Coverage-area teams, as they often do, kept us going to the last day of play in their sports.
We watched major-college recruits and so many other college signees show their talents.
We said hello to new coaches and, sadly, farewell to a beloved figure on the local prep sports scene.
Now, as we work up All-Calhoun County teams for all six spring sports, we pause to list our top 10 stories of the year that was in local high school sports:
1. Christian’s crusade
Christian Knop is a champion whose like comes along only so often. While we await great things he’ll accomplish as a collegiate wrestler at North Carolina State, it’s worth memorializing his accomplishments at Alexandria one more time.
Knop made AHSAA history in February, becoming an undefeated state champion for the fourth straight year. He ended his prep career on a 235-match winning streak, breaking the mark of 201 set by Weaver’s Michael Sutton. Knop finished with 300 total victories, fifth on what's recorded on the AHSAA’s career list.
His accomplishments won him media attention far and wide. U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers’ recognition of Knop is entered into the Congressional Record for Feb. 27. 2019.
2. Coaching carousel
Change happened, and it happened in the most high-profile sports. Ryan Herring resigned as Oxford’s football coach, and Keith Etheredge is on the job. Daryl Hamby coached his last at Weaver, giving way to Marcus Herbert in boys basketball and Justin Taylor in football, and Michael Shortt resigned to end a 21-year stay at Cleburne County.
Alexandria’s Todd Ginn and Anniston’s Rico White got their teams to the playoffs in the first seasons on the job in football. Piedmont’s boys basketball team got to the Northeast Regional final and gave eventual repeat 3A champion Plainview a scare in Jonathan Odam’s first season replacing his former boss, 600-game winner Tommy Lewis.
3. Big-time recruits
Rivals, 247sports et al had their eyeballs on our map dots, and SEC football fans have new reasons to follow Georgia (Oxford’s Clay Webb) and LSU (Oxford’s Kendall McCallum). Just a few months before Bo Nix played his way into a two-way battle to determine Auburn’s starting quarterback, he played on Oxford’s Lamar Field … in a game that saw Oxford’s defense acquit itself nicely.
Meanwhile, local basketball fans have reasons to follow the progress of a top prospect out in Kansas. This after Australian-born Jayden Stone, a four-star prospect, led Sacred Heart to its sixth straight Final Four and fifth straight state-final appearance in his one year as a Cardinal. He’s moving on to Sunrise Christian Academy.
4. Dandy Danny
Welcome back to Clay County, Danny Horn, and have another state championship trophy. Horn, who led Clay County High School to six state titles, returned home after a stint at Benjamin Russell. In his first season at Clay-Central, the school formed by the 2012 merger of former rivals Clay County and Lineville, Horn got No. 7.
Reminiscent of Handley’s run to Larry Strain’s first state title in football in 2017, the Vols won four of their five playoff games away from home and stunned Vigor 43-42 in one of the most memorable Super 7 games ever.
5. Piedmont’s run, football
We should’ve known, but we got reminded in 2018 … never count Piedmont out in football. Not under Steve Smith.
The Bulldogs had lost so many stars from state championship teams in 2015 and 2016 and their 2017 semifinal team. Region rival Randolph County was due to return stars from its state runner-up team of 2017, and Saks bumped down to Piedmont’s 3A region after a 4A semifinal run.
Never underestimate a champion’s heart. The Bulldogs won the region, again, and put up a memorable playoff run en route to a runner-up finish. They’ll always remember T.J. Fairs for his two blocked extra points in a 27-26 quarterfinal victory over Westminster Christian.
6. Piedmont’s run, baseball
A row of team pictures lines the outer railing as one enters Piedmont’s baseball field. They’re Piedmont’s area championship teams, and the row of pictures has grown a lot in recent years.
The 2019 team picture will always be special. That group went 8-1 through the first four rounds of the playoffs, scoring 77 runs in those nine games. The 2019 team won 36 games, blowing past the previous school record of 30. They won a game in a best-of-3 state-final series for the first time, after suffering sweeps in 2012 and 2017.
Another runner-up finish stings, but the Bulldogs keep knocking on the door. They’ll knock it down soon.
7. Anniston hoops it up
Anniston’s girls basketball team is a regular in Birmingham and made it back to the Final Four again this year, finishing runner-up to Rogers. Sophomore guard Allasha Dudley’s 36-point showing in the semifinals signaled what we can expect from one of the area’s rising stars for two more years.
Anniston’s boys, three years removed from legendary coach Schuessler Ware’s retirement, returned to prominence. Torry Brown started with a nearly all-new team and built a team that split four games with area rival and eventual 4A champion Talladega, falling in a 55-53 classic in the Northeast Regional finals. Freshman point guard Antonio Kite debuted spectacularly on the varsity level, giving us all reasons to anticipate his next three years playing in area gyms.
8. Donoho’s year
Donoho head of school David J. Noone proudly and rightly points to Donoho’s academic big picture, but the Falcons had talons up in sports this school year. It started in the fall, when Donoho flipped the script in Mark Sanders’ second year as head coach, going 8-2 in the regular season a year after going 2-8. A proud volleyball program showed signs of resurgence under first-year coach James Clendenin.
Then came a Donoho spring. The girls soccer team won county, again, and reached the second round of the playoffs. Boys and girls track teams won sectional titles. Boys and girls tennis won sectional titles and finished third at state. The baseball team made school history, reaching the third round of the playoffs. Jacob LeCroy repeated as a state golf champion, becoming the 28th golfer in AHSAA history, and first from Calhoun County, to win at least two individual state titles.
9. Spring Garden’s year
Perhaps no school in the coverage area had a better cover-to-cover year in the most high-profile sports than Spring Garden. The football team finished 11-2 with a school-record playoff run to the quarterfinals. The girls basketball team, a perennial state contender, reached the Northeast Regional final, and the boys made it to the Final Four for the first time since 2005. The baseball team reached the semifinals.
A week later, the softball team finished third at state, a strong finish in light of tragedy. Colby Slayton, who starred on the school’s football and baseball teams, died in a two-vehicle crash two days before the Panthers started play at the state tournament. Spring Garden is a close-knit 1A school. Second baseman Macy Reedy was Slayton’s girlfriend, yet the girls made it to the winners’ bracket final on a game-ending home run. They played eventual state champion Mars Hill Bible to a 10-inning game. They rallied for six runs to avoid a run-rule ending in their final game.
The Panthers played for Colby, who, no doubt, would’ve applauded their competitive spirit.
10. Farewell, ‘Mama Brooks’
On April 6, the local high school sports scene lost beloved Pat Brooks, who died after a year-long battle with cancer. Wife to late Wellborn coach Jimmy Brooks, “Mama Brooks” was particularly close to the Wellborn and Oxford communities. Sons Wes and Roby played for Wellborn and JSU, and they coach in Oxford.
Her touching funeral service ended with players at all levels of Oxford High School’s baseball program, donning their black jerseys, forming lines on both sides of the Oxford First Baptist Church center aisle. They stood in silent respect as the coffin passed through, with Pat’s family trailing.
A placard noting Mama Brooks’ Corner now marks the spot where Pat so often sat at Choccolocco Park, rooting for the Yellow Jackets.