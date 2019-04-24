Coaching can be a physically dangerous job, and a few area coaches have been trying to duck danger lately.
As of Monday evening, Piedmont baseball coach Matt Deerman had a swollen welt on his right leg, just below his right knee … the result of a Sean Smith foul ball, screaming down the third-base line.
The mishap occurred during Piedmont’s first-round playoff series against Lamar County, which Piedmont swept, 16-6 and 11-1.
Coaches typically duck foul balls well. Some coaches stop them with a bare hand, but Deerman couldn’t get out of the way.
“I was cramping so bad I could not move,” he said. “I had already drank four cups of pickle juice and mustard and everything else. When that ball was hit, my calves were in knots.
“I just had to stand there and grit my teeth.”
Deerman managed to hold on to a white Dixie cup in his right hand. He limped around, walked it off and returned to the coaches’ box.
He’s not the only coach to wind up in the line of fire recently. White Plains softball coach Rachel Ford dodged a couple of screamer foul balls during the final day of the Calhoun County tournament. Oxford’s Wendy McKibbin had a near-miss, as well.
Maybe it’s time these coaches got hazardous-duty pay.
Noteworthy
—It’s a big week for Donoho. The baseball team, fresh off sweeping Marion County to win a playoff series for the first time since 2015, will play host to Athens Bible in the second round. Friday’s doubleheader starts at 4:30 p.m., and a winner-take-all third game, if necessary, would be Saturday at 1 p.m. The boys and girls tennis teams finished third in the state tournament, held Monday and Tuesday in Montgomery, with Claire Hillman and Lily Grace Draper winning individual titles. Defending state champion golfer Jacob LeCroy shot a 66 to win the boys’ White Plains Invitational on Monday at Silver Lakes, beating Fort Payne’s Dawson Garrett and Harris Davis by two strokes.
—Jacksonville will have a mass signing ceremony May 1, at a time to be announced, in the school’s gym. Expected signees include offensive lineman Cole Gaddy (Belhaven College), wide receiver Jewels Gray (Bethany College) and defensive lineman Josh Bell (LaGrange College).
—Remember the dynamic Sacred Heart trio of basketball players that helped turn the Cardinals into a state power? All three signed with Division I schools. Could all three transfer? D.J. Heath signed with Canisius but transferred to Shelton State after a year. Kevion Nolan (Samford) and Diante Wood (Alabama) recently put their names in the NCAA transfer portal. Great players, all, and here’s hoping their next moves lead to happy outcomes.
—Abbie Vingers made history as Sacred Heart’s first female athlete to receive an athletic scholarship to play collegiately, and she got a special recognition Tuesday night. Sacred Heart retired her jersey number, 99. Vingers signed to play for Montevallo.