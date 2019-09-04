Ohatchee’s Domonique Thomas is working on finishing off his high school career with big rushing numbers.
The senior running back rushed for 252 yards and four touchdowns in the Indians’ season opener last week, a 55-18 victory at White Plains. He also caught a touchdown pass.
Thomas had more than 2,800 career yards coming into this season. He rushed for 1,585 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2018.
The only thing slowing Thomas’ numeric progression? Ohatchee’s dominance.
With the Indians blowing out most opponents, Thomas played in the second halves of only three games in 2018. At White Plains last week, he played the first half and one series in the third quarter.
With more of the same this season, simply matching his near-1,600-yard season of a year ago would leave Thomas with nearly 4,400 rushing yards as a three-year starter.
He was The Star’s preseason pick for 1A-3A Calhoun County player of the year.
Noteworthy
—Weaver’s Isiah Woods will be in the lineup against Wellborn on Friday. This after he sat out of the Bearcats’ season opener, a 60-13 loss at Cleburne County on Aug. 23.
Woods sat out one game and two padded practices, an AHSAA punishment for participating in a non-sanctioned, padded all-star game last December. He played in the NUC All-American Game.
Woods figures big in Weaver’s plans. He’s an All-Calhoun County defensive end. He’ll figure in the offense as a fullback.
—Todd Ginn called it. The second-year Alexandria head football coach said in preseason this year’s team could be better than expected. One game in, the Valley Cubs have a 21-14 upset of rival Jacksonville.
Here’s the scary part. Teams make their biggest improvement from the first game to the second, and Ginn has an open date to work on it.
—Two games into the season, Oxford has scored just about every way possible … traditional touchdown passes, traditional touchdown runs, wide receiver end-arounds, quarterback scrambles, an interception return, a strip sack and recovery, a blocked punt and a fake punt. Wide receiver/punter Zay Britt has thrown two touchdown passes and caught one. One came from under center, when quarterback Trey Higgins had to sit out a down because his helmet came off.
—Piedmont’s Sean Smith made the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s weekly prep spotlight with his performance against Addison last week. He blocked a punt to set up Piedmont’s first touchdown and amassed nine tackles in the Bulldogs’ 28-16 victory. He had four tackles for loss. Smith, a junior, is a returning all-state defensive lineman who has taken on an offensive role this season, working as a tight end.
—The AHSAA golf season comes in spring, but the honors keep coming for White Plains’ Hanna Dyar. The reigning Calhoun County player of the year for girls’ golf is ranked No. 15 in the Alabama Golf Association’s women’s amateur rankings with 190 points. Auburn’s Anna Claire Little is No. 1 with 705. Dyar’s older sister, Layne, who helped White Plains win two state titles, is No. 5 at 390, and Jacksonville Christian graduate Chloe Borders, who won a 2016 individual state title, is No. 7 at 305.
—Here’s the schedule for varsity Calhoun County championship events this season: volleyball, Oct. 5-7, Alexandria/Jacksonville State; cross country, Oct. 24, Pleasant Valley; wrestling, Jan. 3, Pleasant Valley; basketball, Jan. 18-25, Jacksonville State; baseball, March 6-10 (March 11 rain date), Choccolocco Park; soccer, April 2-4, Choccolocco Park; golf, April 3-4, Pine Hill; track & field, April 7, Choccolocco Park; softball, April 7-10, Choccolocco Park.
Swimming is tentatively set for Nov. 2 at the Anniston YMCA, and tennis is tentatively set for Feb. 28-29 at Oxford Lake.