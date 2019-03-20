Sacred Heart is getting back in the baseball and softball business, the school announced late last week via Facebook.
Teams will begin play in the 2019-20 school year, second-year Sacred Heart athletics director Brock Harrell said.
“When I first got here, I had asked them about it, because I just want to grow the athletic program,” he said. “We’re known for a basketball school, and things like that, and I want it to be an athletic program as a whole and not just a one-sport thing.
“We’re trying to make all of them great and trying to give the kids opportunities.”
Sacred Heart dropped baseball and softball because of “numbers,” Harrell said, but has seen rejuvenated interest among lower-grade students.
“A lot of those kids that were interested in baseball are now old enough to play school ball,” Harrell said. “We had a lot of elementary kids that, in fifth and sixth grade, were really interested in it. Now, two years have passed, and a lot of them are going in the eighth grade.
“We’ll be young. We’ll be very young, but we’re going to give it a shot.”
Sacred Heart is taking applications for both head coaches. All resumes should be submitted to Athletics Director Brock Harrell (bharrell@shcards.org). For more information, contact the school at 256-237-4231.
Noteworthy
—The two-week Oxford Spring Experience baseball tournament is underway this week at Choccolocco Park and Oxford’s Bud McCarty field and adds Jacksonville State’s Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium to the list of venues next week. Area teams playing games in the annual event include host Oxford, Wellborn, Munford, Weaver, Handley, Saks, Randolph County, Jacksonville, White Plains, Ohatchee and Piedmont. The list includes other teams from Alabama and teams from Hickman, Mo., and Hamburg, N.Y. Schedule grids can be found on Twitter @jmedley_star.
—If softball is your game, Choccolocco Park will also play host to the fifth annual Piedmont Invitational on Friday and Saturday. Admission is $8 per day, with games starting Friday at 3 p.m. and Saturday at 9 a.m., leading to varsity and junior-varsity championship games. Area varsity teams included host Piedmont, Jacksonville, Cleburne County, Weaver, Saks, Randolph County, Woodland and Lincoln.
—A couple of notes from Alexandria this week. First, U.S. rep. Mike Rogers visited to recognize Valley Cubs senior wrestler Christian Knop with a Congressional Order, recognizing Knop’s 235 victories and four state championships during an unbeaten, four-year run.
—Also, the Alexandria softball team will play in Gulf Shores during spring break but will stop in Montgomery on the way to play in the 60-team, Fellowship of Christian Athletes-sponsored tournament honoring Alex Wilcox, the former Brantley High School standout and Mississippi State University player who died of ovarian cancer June 25, 2018. She was diagnosed in 2016. “I want my kids to understand that they very privileged individuals to get to play this game. She died playing the game she loved playing. She played it all the way to the end,” Alexandria coach Brian Hess said. Wilcox and former Valley Cub star Timberlyn Shurbutt were travel-ball teammates with the Birmingham Bolts.
—It’s been a tough last week for Ohatchee native Rush Propst. The Colquitt County (Ga.) school board fired him as that school’s football coach a week ago, alleging he provided “pills” to players, missed football staff meetings, was verbally abusive to players and coworkers and insubordinate to school officials. Propst released a statement Wednesday, saying Colquitt County superintendent Doug Howell conducted a secretive investigation and that he wasn’t interviewed or allowed to respond to allegations: ““They developed the conclusions of the investigation before they determined the facts,” Prospt said in the prepared statement. “The entire process was extremely unfair to me. ... much of the information presented is totally false and the rest is misleading half-truths meant to damage my reputation and support predetermined actions.”
—The Anniston Star wants your high school sports reports. Coaches, scorekeepers and team representatives can report results by sending to all of the following emails: medwards@annistonstar.com, jaredgravette@annistonstar.com and hayden.medley@gmail.com. You can also call 256-235-3572. Please include scores, records and top individual performers, with first and last names. Please report ASAP after games to ensure information comes in ahead of newspaper deadline.
—Big countywide events loom. The rest of the county championships schedule is as follows: boys and girls soccer, April 4-6 at Choccolocco Park; boys and girls golf, April 5-6 at Pine Hill; track and field, April 8 at Choccolocco Park; softball, April 9-12 at Choccolocco Park.