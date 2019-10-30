Lots of football remains in the 2019 high school season, but the instant-classic games are piling up. Let’s take an informal poll to determine the popular choice for game of the year, so far.
Vote in the comments under the link to this item on The Star’s Facebook page. Like another game? Make it a write-in vote:
• Wellborn 40, Piedmont 35, Oct. 25: A play that might prompt famed play-by-play man Al Michaels’ “he did what?” call makes the difference in a game that saw six lead changes. With Wellborn’s Jett Smith and officials the only ones on the field aware that a shanked punt that rolled behind the line of scrimmage was still live, Smith steals the ball from an unsuspecting Piedmont player and returns it for a touchdown.
• Ranburne 27, Reeltown 26, Oct. 25: Ranburne sees a 21-7 lead turn into a 26-21 deficit, but Ben Jackson throws and 11-yard touchdown pass to Jaxon Langley with 58 seconds left to give Ranburne a victory over previously unbeaten Reeltown.
• Randolph County 17, Wellborn 14, Oct 11: In a rarity for high school football, a field goal wins it. Braxton Daniel splits the uprights from 29 yards on the game’s final play, and Randolph County wins a key 3A, Region 6 game on the road, after Wellborn tied it on Calvin Spinks’ 7-yard touchdown run with 2:28 to play.
• Jacksonville 38, Anniston 30, Oct. 4: Rontarius Wiggins rushes for 267 yards and four touchdowns, but the Golden Eagles must withstand Anniston’s second- and fourth-quarter rallies to right their season after a loss to Piedmont.
• White Plains 31, Cleburne County 27, Oct. 4: Cleburne County rallies from an 18-0 halftime deficit, but Carson Tyree’s interception with three minutes left clinches victory for the Wildcats.
• Jasper 35, Central-Clay 34, 2 OT, Sept. 27: Central quarterback Boyd Ogles throws a 9-yard touchdown pass to running back Quentin Knight, but Jasper stops Knight on a two-point conversion try to end a clash of the No. 1- and No. 2-ranked teams in 5A.
• Spring Garden 16, Donoho 12, Sept. 20: Donoho leads 12-0 at halftime, but Spring Garden rallies. After a key late fumble recovery at the 10-yard line, Ryley Kirk throws a touchdown pass to Cooper Austin with 1:52 left to give the Panthers the lead in the game that decides the 1A, Region 5 title.
• Oxford 34, Pinson Valley 33, Sept. 20: Oxford rallies from a 19-0 hole to take the lead, then rallies from behind again when Trey Higgins’ falling-down, tipped pass for Roc Taylor winds up in the hands of heady receiver Miguel Mitchell, who anticipated a potential tip with Taylor battling two defenders for the ball and moved close to the play, from the center of the field.
• Alexandria 21, Jacksonville 14, Aug. 30: After a scoreless first half, rivals from opposite ends of the Alexandria-Jacksonville Highway trade touchdowns over four possessions in the second half. Eighth-grader Ronnie Royal scores the winning touchdown, a 22-yard run, with 1:10 to play. Nate McCallum complements his 152-yard rushing night with an interception to clinch it, inside the final minute.
Noteworthy
—Basketball season is near, and Jacksonville will hold Meet the Golden Eagles on Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. Bring two canned-food items, to be donated to the Anniston Soup Kitchen. For more information, contact Jacksonville boys’ coach Cordell Hunt.
—Just a reminder to all high school coaches in our coverage area, all sports. We want your scores and results, with top performers, as soon as possible after completion of events. It’s best not to wait until after the bus ride home, because that could push past our daily deadlines. The best way to report is through email. Please include ALL of the following, so that reports reach all possible handlers: karmadaily@aol.com, medwards@annistonstar.com, hayden.medley@gmail.com, jmedley@annistonstar.com, jgravette@annistonstar.com and jaredgravette@gmail.com. Our coverage area includes all 15 high schools in Calhoun County, Spring Garden, Cleburne County, Ranburne, Woodland, Randolph County, Handley, Wadley, Central-Clay, Lincoln and Munford. Thanks!
—Here’s the schedule for varsity Calhoun County championship events this season: Volleyball, Oct. 5-7: (champion: Alexandria); cross country, Oct. 24 (champions: White Plains boys and girls); wrestling, Jan. 3, Pleasant Valley; basketball, Jan. 17-24, Jacksonville State; baseball, March 6-10 (March 11 rain date), Choccolocco Park; soccer, April 2-4, Choccolocco Park; golf, April 3-4, Pine Hill; track & field, April 7, Choccolocco Park; softball, April 7-10, Choccolocco Park.
Swimming is tentatively set for Nov. 2 at the Anniston YMCA, and tennis is tentatively set for Feb. 28-29 at Oxford Lake.