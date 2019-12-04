There’s high school football news beyond that of four Anniston Star coverage-area teams making the state finals, and it’s good news for Ohatchee and Ranburne.
Class 2A, Region 6 coaches voted on their all-region team, and Ohatchee and Ranburne led the way.
Ohatchee, undefeated region champion for the second year in a row, picked up three of the top-four awards, with Scott Martin winning coach of the year, running back Domonique Thomas player of the year and wingback Ryker Lambright offensive player of the year.
Other Indians to make the team included quarterback/defensive back/linebacker Eli Ennis, running back/defensive back Noah Fuller, two-way linemen Briley Hale and Greg King, running back/defensive lineman/linebacker Aiden Simpson and tight end/linebacker Cade Williamson.
Honorable mentions were tight end/linebacker Dustin Adamson, offensive lineman Payton Duncan, quarterback/defensive back Cam Foushee, two-way lineman Devion Harris and linebacker Nathan Higgins.
Ranburne, runner-up the past two seasons, saw linebacker/running back Gunner Hollis selected defensive player of the year. The Bulldogs’ all-region contingent also included wide receiver/safety Tye Bailey, linebacker/running back Hunter Hollis, defensive end Caleb Hornsby, linebacker Spencer Jordan, wide receiver/cornerback/quarterback Jaxon Langley and offensive lineman Jacob Winkles.
The Bulldogs’ honorable mentions were two-way linemen Matthew Char and Reese McAdams, offensive lineman/linebacker Jeremiah McCord, linebacker/running back Sean Pollard and running back Christian Smith.
Former Alexandria wide receiver/punter Joe Tucker was part of Westbrook Christian’s four-player contingent. He transferred before this season, following his father. Former Alexandria head coach Frank Tucker joined Westbrook’s staff.
Noteworthy
—For those wondering about the replay malfunction in Oxford’s semifinal victory over Pinson Valley last week, Oxford City Schools computer technician Joshua Dobbins has come forward with an explanation: “Software wouldn’t allow full clip to be played, for those interested in the why,” he said in response to a Twitter post about the second-quarter mishap. Officials attempted to review a called fumble by Oxford quarterback Trey Higgins at the Pinson Valley 15-yard line, but the call on the field stood after officials announced a replay-equipment malfunction. The Alabama High School Athletic Association allowed for replay starting in the 2018 season. Participating schools supply equipment.
—Oxford High School and Oxford Middle School compete in the Green Power USA racing series, and the OHS Green Power team is ranked No. 1 in the Nation’s F24 modified division after winning a race on the 17-turn MSR Houston track against teams from all over Texas. OHS Green Power Jackets took the pole position in qualifying. A loosening electrical connection, causing intermittent power loss, caused an early pit to change drivers and fix the issue. The team went down two laps but made up the laps. In the last few minutes, the Oxford team lapped the second-place car from San Benito High School to win. Oxford’s top ranking comes a year after Oxford placed third nationally in its first year to compete in the full series.
—Just a reminder to all high school coaches in our coverage area, all sports. We want your scores and results, with top performers, as soon as possible after completion of events. It’s best not to wait until after the bus ride home, because that could push past our daily deadlines. The best way to report is through email. Please include ALL of the following, so that reports reach all possible handlers: karmadaily@aol.com, medwards@annistonstar.com, hayden.medley@gmail.com, jmedley@annistonstar.com, jgravette@annistonstar.com and jaredgravette@gmail.com. Our coverage area includes all 15 high schools in Calhoun County, Spring Garden, Cleburne County, Ranburne, Woodland, Randolph County, Handley, Wadley, Central-Clay, Lincoln and Munford. Thanks!
—Here’s the schedule for varsity Calhoun County championship events this season: Volleyball, Oct. 5-7: (champion: Alexandria); cross country, Oct. 24 (champions: White Plains boys and girls); wrestling, Jan. 3, Pleasant Valley; basketball, Jan. 17-24, Jacksonville State; baseball, March 6-10 (March 11 rain date), Choccolocco Park; soccer, April 2-4, Choccolocco Park; golf, April 3-4, Pine Hill; track and field, April 7, Choccolocco Park; softball, April 7-10, Choccolocco Park. Tennis is tentatively set for Feb. 28-29 at Oxford Lake.