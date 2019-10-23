Thursday's Calhoun County cross country meet has a chute full of intrigue.
First, it will be run on Pleasant Valley’s new course, which is quite a departure from previous county courses. Oxford Lake and Choccolocco Park have flat courses, and Pleasant Valley’s course is a combination of hills and stadium track, with runners twice running before cheering fans as they twice round the 1.5-mile loop.
All one needs to know about the difference hills make is to look at top times for two of the county’s top contenders. Anniston’s Christian Myles and White Plains’ Jake Moore ran 16:41 and 16:42, respectively, at the fast Jesse Owens course in Oakville. In Pleasant Valley’s Twilight 5K, they finished first and second in 17:21.44 and 17:25.31, respectively.
County records won’t fall today, but runners might feel tempted to fall out.
As for the competition, White Plains’ boys have led the way this season, but Pleasant Valley has gained. White Plains won 46-50 at the Twilight. Oxford could also be a factor.
Myles, Moore, Pleasant Valley’s Cayden Nelson and White Plains’ Luke Larson look to be the top individuals.
On the girls’ side, Pleasant Valley remains the team to beat, with White Plains not far behind the Raiders. Top individuals include Ohatchee’s Jayda Fair, Jacksonville’s Olivia King, Pleasant Valley’s Trinity Roberts and Alexandria’s Michaela Watts.
The boys’ race leads off at 4 p.m., followed by the girls.
Noteworthy
—Inclement weather forecast for Friday has prompted several schools to reschedule games for today. Games to be played included the following: Oxford vs. Gardendale, Anniston vs. Ashville, White Plains at Oneonta, Ohatchee vs. Gaston, Alexandria vs. Douglas, Weaver vs. B.B. Comer, Jacksonville vs. Hokes Bluff, Pleasant Valley at Randolph County, Spring Garden vs. Ragland, Cleburne County vs. Cherokee County, Clay Central vs. Center Point.
Still playing Friday, as of this writing, are Piedmont at Wellborn, Donoho vs. Appalachian, Saks at Glencoe, Ranburne at Reeltown, Woodland at West End-Walnut Grove, Handley vs. Talladega, Wadley at Notasulga, Munford at Sylacauga and Lincoln at Elmore County.
—It looks like the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s call to change the way it counts enrollment for reclassification will limit potential downward movement for 3A, Region 6 members and create quite a crowd there next season. The AHSAA now counts grades 9-11 instead of 10-12. Schools like Piedmont that teetered on the potential 2A-3A line now look more like solid 3As, but word is that Region 6 as we’ve known it could look much tighter, in terms of mileage radius. Calhoun County’s 3A quintet of Piedmont, Pleasant Valley, Saks, Weaver and Wellborn could wind up with Ohatchee back in the region, up from 2A. Hokes Bluff looks like it could move down to 3A, and word is that Anniston is borderline and could come down from 4A. Randolph County and B.B. Comer, currently in Region 6, look likely to move down. The AHSAA will announce reclassification for the two-year cycle starting with the 2020-21 school year in late November.
—Just a reminder to all high school coaches in our coverage area, all sports. We want your scores and results, with top performers, as soon as possible after completion of events. It’s best not to wait until after the bus ride home, because that could push past our daily deadlines. The best way to report is through email. Please include ALL of the following, so that reports reach all possible handlers: karmadaily@aol.com, medwards@annistonstar.com, hayden.medley@gmail.com, jmedley@annistonstar.com, jgravette@annistonstar.com and jaredgravette@gmail.com. Our coverage area includes all 15 high schools in Calhoun County, Spring Garden, Cleburne County, Ranburne, Woodland, Randolph County, Handley, Wadley, Central-Clay, Lincoln and Munford. Thanks!
—Here’s the schedule for varsity Calhoun County championship events this season: Volleyball, Oct. 5-7: (champion: Alexandria); cross country, today, Pleasant Valley; wrestling, Jan. 3, Pleasant Valley; basketball, Jan. 17-24, Jacksonville State; baseball, March 6-10 (March 11 rain date), Choccolocco Park; soccer, April 2-4, Choccolocco Park; golf, April 3-4, Pine Hill; track & field, April 7, Choccolocco Park; softball, April 7-10, Choccolocco Park.
Swimming is tentatively set for Nov. 2 at the Anniston YMCA, and tennis is tentatively set for Feb. 28-29 at Oxford Lake.