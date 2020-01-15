Joe Medley's prep notebook: Kudos by the thousands

The thousand-point club got a lot bigger around here in recent weeks.
New members include Piedmont guard Alex Odam, who got there Jan. 9 with a pull-up jumper against Pleasant Valley.
Others include two from Spring Garden, one boy and one girl. Junior forward Weston Kirk did the deed while scoring 27 points against Cleburne County on Friday. Freshman guard Kayley Kirk did it while scoring 14 points against Sand Rock on Jan. 4.
Ohatchee junior guard Tori Vice reached 1,000 career points while scoring 17 against Jacksonville in The Anniston Star-Cleburne News Holiday Hoops Classic on Dec. 28.
Welcome to the club, all, and congrats!
Noteworthy
—As Oxford football coach Keith Etheredge mentioned in the fall, Oxford has upped its game on non-region scheduling. Reigning 7A champion Thompson announced its 2020 schedule, and reigning 6A champion Oxford will play at Thompson on Aug. 22.
“We will definitely have a team next year on the schedule that will get us ready for the playoffs,” Etheredge said in October 2019, mentioning Carrollton (Ga.), Hewitt-Trussville and Thompson as possibilities. “We’re going to be looking as soon as we find out regions.”
The AHSAA announced reclassification for fall sports in December.
—Congratulations to Ohatchee’s Domonique Thomas and White Plains’ Ethan Bozarth on their participation in Monday’s Blue-Gray All-American Game in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Thomas, a running back, rushed for 40 yards and caught a pass for 9. Bozarth, a linebacker, had five tackles and a pass breakup to help Gray beat Blue 27-20.
—The state wrestling duals first round and quarterfinals start Thursday, with several coverage-area teams involved. Oxford is a host in 6A and will tussle with Northridge at 5:30 p.m. The winner will face the McAdory-Benjamin Russell winner in the quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. In the 1A-5A division, Ranburne faces Montevallo on Friday at 6:30 p.m., and the winner will face the Elmore County-Weaver winner at 7:30 p.m. Alexandria will go to Moody to face Mortimer Jordan on Thursday at 6 p.m., and the winner faces the Moody-Southside winner at 7 p.m. Quarterfinal winners advance to Tuesday’s semifinals at host sites, and the finals are Jan. 24 in Birmingham.
—Oxford will have its Alabama High School Athletic Association state-championship trophy ceremony Friday at 2 p.m. in the school’s gym. AHSAA executive director Steve Savarese will be in town to present the Yellow Jackets their trophy. The Yellow Jackets (14-1) won the 6A title on Dec. 6, beating Spanish Fort 14-13 to claim the school’s first state title since 1993 and first ever in 6A.
—Piedmont will hold its state-championship trophy presentation Friday at 10 a.m. at the school, with Savarese also appearing there. The Bulldogs (14-1) outlasted Mobile Christian 26-24 to win the 3A state title, the Bulldogs’ fourth and third in five years.
—Just a reminder to all high school coaches in our coverage area, all sports. We want your scores and results, with top performers, as soon as possible after completion of events. It’s best not to wait until after the bus ride home, because that could push past our daily deadlines. The best way to report is through email. Please include ALL of the following, so that reports reach all possible handlers: karmadaily@aol.com, medwards@annistonstar.com, hayden.medley@gmail.com, jmedley@annistonstar.com, jgravette@annistonstar.com and jaredgravette@gmail.com. Our coverage area includes all 15 high schools in Calhoun County, Spring Garden, Cleburne County, Ranburne, Woodland, Randolph County, Handley, Wadley, Central-Clay, Lincoln and Munford. Thanks!
—Here’s the schedule for varsity Calhoun County championship events this season: Volleyball, Oct. 5-7: (champion: Alexandria); cross country, Oct. 24 (champions: White Plains boys and girls); wrestling, Jan. 3, Pleasant Valley (champion: Oxford); basketball, Jan. 17-24, Jacksonville State; baseball, March 6-10 (March 11 rain date), Choccolocco Park; soccer, April 2-4, Choccolocco Park; golf, April 3-4, Pine Hill; track and field, April 7, Choccolocco Park; softball, April 7-10, Choccolocco Park. Tennis is tentatively set for Feb. 28-29 at Oxford Lake.