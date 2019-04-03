Christian Knop is more than a record-setting state champion in wrestling. Now, he’s a senior national champion.
He won the 2019 National High School Coaches Association senior division 195-pound championship over the weekend at Virginia Beach, Va.
The North Carolina State signee is one of three Alabama wrestlers to win senior nationals, joining Scottsboro’s Brandon Womack and Thompson’s Sam Latona. Knop finishes his NHSCA career as a five-time All-American, with finishes of third in middle school, third as a freshman, fourth as a sophomore, second as a junior and first as a senior.
In February, Knop won his fourth Alabama High School Athletic Association championship, becoming the first wrestler in AHSAA history to win four consecutive titles in unbeaten seasons. He won 235 matches in a row to end his career, earning him Congressional recognition from U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers.
It’s the final touch of a steller high school career, played out mostly for Alexandria High School. We find ourselves saying this a lot, but congrats, Christian!
Noteworthy
—A familiar face will serve as a head coach in this week’s Calhoun County soccer tournament. Cade Stinnett, the now-former Jacksonville State place kicker, served as a volunteer assistant a year ago and now serves as head coach for Jacksonville’s boys varsity team. “I’m thoroughly enjoying coaching the boys at Jacksonville,” said Stinnett, who played football and soccer for Enterprise High School. “It’s going really well so far. Not so much, when you look at our record, but we’re starting to come together as a team, and it’s looking really good. It’s making my job enjoyable.” Stinnett also serves as a student assistant in football for JSU, working the Gamecocks’ spring practice. He finished his JSU career with 36 field goals, tying father Slade Stinnett and Griffin Thomas for second place in school history. He scored 250 career points, finishing sixth on the JSU list, two points back of former quarterback Eli Jenkins.
—Congrats to Ohatchee catcher Brentli Champion, who committed to Bevill State. Champion, who transferred from Oxford, bats .550 with a .591 on-base percentage, 13 doubles, two home runs and 26 RBIs. She received a full athletic scholarship, according to a post on the Ohatchee Lady Indians Softball Facebook page.
—Checking in with alums from area schools, former Jacksonville High standout Virginia Poe, who completed her collegiate soccer career at Furman in the fall, received a special recognition. Furman awarded Poe the C. Dan Joyner Outstanding Athletic Leader Award. “Not only have you been a leader on the soccer field,” read the post announcing her award on the Furman women’s soccer Facebook page, “but it has also translated to your community!”
—In more alumni news, former Sacred Heart basketball standout Diante Wood redshirted because of injury at Alabama this season, but he made it happen in the classroom. He and teammates Herbert Jones and Javian Davis were recognized at the Alabama Black Scholars Honors Program. “We are proud of him, and he is looking forward to getting back on the court since injury,” said Chris Wood, Diante’s dad.
—All-Calhoun County basketball teams are coming, with a new twist. We’ve added a third team from the small schools (1A-3A), to go with first and second teams and honorable-mention players. The AHSAA’s last reclassification took Saks down from 4A to 3A, and nobody from the county moved up. Among 15 basketball-playing high schools in the county, 10 fit into the small-schools set and five with the bigs. With nominees for 10 schools and only 10 spots available on the first and second teams, it seemed only fair to expand and preferable to a glut of honorable mentions.
—Big countywide events loom. The rest of the county championships schedule is as follows: boys and girls soccer, Wednesday-Saturday at Choccolocco Park; boys and girls golf, Friday-Saturday at Pine Hill; track and field, Monday at Choccolocco Park; softball, April 9-12 at Choccolocco Park.