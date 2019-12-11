Scott Martin has turned winning into an era at Ohatchee, and Indians defensive coordinator Blake Jennings looks more and more likely to succeed him one day.
The latest evidence came in the form of one of Alabama high school football coaching’s top awards. The ALFCA named Jennings its 2A assistant coach of the year.
“I’m humbled to be selected as the assistant coach of the year with all the other great coaches we have in our sport,” he said. “It wouldn’t be possible, though, without all of our great athletes, Coach Martin, and the other coaches that help me with the defense (Chris Findley, Bryant Ginn, Bret Henderson).”
Yes, Ohatchee has become known for Martin’s highly-productive “Ugly Eagle” offense, but there’s a reason why those gaudy point totals come in routs. The Indians’ defense makes opposing offenses look ugly.
The lopsided nature of many of Ohatchee’s games in recent years has caused Martin to track statistics for when the first-team defense is on the field, as well as overall statistics. While second- and third-team players might give up a touchdown or two against first-team opponents, Ohatchee’s first-team defense has been downright nasty.
For 2019, the first-team defense gave up just 4.3 points, 64.1 rushing yards and 53.2 passing yards a game. They forced 18 turnovers, produced five defensive touchdowns, recorded 40 3-and-outs and came up with 74 negative plays in 390 opportunities.
When Ohatchee’s first-team defense was on the field, nearly one out of every five opponents’ offensive snaps went for negative plays.
Oh, and Ohatchee’s first-team defense drew only seven penalties.
“That defense was fun to coach because they loved to play fast and physical,” Jennings said.
Noteworthy
— All-region football returns keep coming in, and Spring Garden and Donoho dominated the 1A, Region 5 team. Selections were as follows:
• Region champion Spring Garden’s haul included coach-of-the-year Jason Howard, co-offensive player of the year Luke Welsh and defensive player of the year Weston Kirk. Other selections, all first-team, included Ryley Kirk, Andrew Floyd, Nathan Law, Chaz Pope, Cooper Austin and Landon Gowens.
• Region runner-up Donoho’s haul included co-offensive player of the year Rod Elston. First-team picks were Andrew Harris, Amari Smedley, Edwin Connell, Jase Alderman, Dalton Nelson, Reid Williamon, Grant Steed and Payne Golden. Honorable-mention picks were Connor Goodson and Ridge Hopkins.
—Piedmont will hold state-championship trophy presentation Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. at the school. The Bulldogs outlasted Mobile Christian 26-24 a week ago to win the 3A state title, the Bulldogs’ fourth overall and third in five years.
—Former Alexandria hitter Taylor Spradley is an honorable-mention, National Junior College Athletic Association Division I All-American. The 2017 4A-6A Calhoun County player of the year and star of Alexandria’s 5A title team the same year helped Gadsden State win the Alabama Community College Conference title. She was ACCC co-player of the year with 611 kills, averaging 4.63 per set. Her average is third highest in NJCAA Division 1 and first in the ACCC.
—Here’s the schedule for varsity Calhoun County championship events this season: Volleyball, Oct. 5-7: (champion: Alexandria); cross country, Oct. 24 (champions: White Plains boys and girls); wrestling, Jan. 3, Pleasant Valley; basketball, Jan. 17-24, Jacksonville State; baseball, March 6-10 (March 11 rain date), Choccolocco Park; soccer, April 2-4, Choccolocco Park; golf, April 3-4, Pine Hill; track and field, April 7, Choccolocco Park; softball, April 7-10, Choccolocco Park. Tennis is tentatively set for Feb. 28-29 at Oxford Lake.