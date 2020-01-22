Joe Medley's prep notebook: Jacksonville duo headed to Jax State

For those who have wanted to see local high school football standouts play at Jacksonville State, now appears to be the time. As of early this week, Jacksonville High’s Rontarius Wiggins and Yessman Green have announced commitments to play for JSU.
Perhaps more will come before signing day, Feb. 5. Oxford defensive end Kristin Booth announced his official visit to JSU via social media Sunday, posting pictures of him trying on the Gamecocks’ road uniform.
JSU has every reason to want local talent. It enhances the school’s fan draw, but there’s a flipside. A local kid signed but not playing can engender negative feelings.
If JSU takes a local player, then the coaches likely project potential for that player to play.
That should come as no surprise for Wiggins and Green, two key players in Jacksonville’s 23-4 run through the past two seasons.
Wiggins was named the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s 4A back of the year a week ago. This after he set a Calhoun County record with 2,835 yards rushing and 47 touchdowns in 2019. He rushed for 1,132 yards and 20 touchdowns during the Golden Eagles’ five playoff games.
They advanced past the second round for the first time in school history, eventually falling to UMS Wright in the state final.
Wiggins, The Star’s 4A-6A All-Calhoun County player of the year, rushed for 5,384 yards and 84 touchdowns in two seasons as Jacksonville’s starting tailback.
Green, son of JSU defensive coordinator and defensive line coach William Green, is regarded as one of the county’s top defensive backs. That’s saying something in a year that saw Oxford field Malik Satcher and three Fegans … Antwon, Trequon and Delvon.
At 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, Green has the measurables coaches want for cornerbacks. He was first-team ASWA all-state in 4A.
It’ll be fun watching their college careers play out, just up the road from where they helped Jacksonville High make history.
Noteworthy
—Local talent could pop up around the Ohio Valley Conference, as well. Oxford defensive lineman/linebacker Jaylen Swain is committed to Austin Peay, and Weaver defensive linebacker/fullback Isaiah Woods posted about his official visit to Tennessee Tech over the weekend.
—In other recruiting news, keep an eye on Oxford’s Trey Higgins. He’s committed to Mississippi State in baseball and wore a Mississippi State top to Oxford’s football awards banquet last week. While speaking at the banquet, Oxford coach Keith Etheredge mentioned that other schools have expressed interest in Higgins as a two-sport athlete. The junior quarterback was first-team All-State and a finalist for the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s 6A back of the year. If Higgins were to switch and go two sports, he’d follow in the path of former Cherokee County standout Coty Blanchard, the 2009 Mr. Football who flipped from Mississippi State baseball when JSU gave him a two-sport option.
—The state wrestling duals tournament goes on for two Star-area teams that reached the semifinals. Oxford, which has won the 6A state duals title all three years of its existence, beat Wetumpka 43-25 in Wednesday’s semifinal at Oxford and will face Gardendale in Friday’s final. In 1A-5A, Ranburne beat St. James 42-36 and will face state power Arab, which beat Alexandria 42-22 in the semifinals. All duals championships are Friday at 6 p.m. at Ben Harris Arena, Birmingham CrossPlex.
