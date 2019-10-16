Injuries are part of football, and they’ve claimed some of Calhoun County’s top contributors this season.
The latest to go down is Piedmont wide receiver/running back Ethan Swinford, who sustained a fractured left fibula and ligament damage during the Bulldogs’ rout of Glencoe on Friday. He underwent surgery and is expected to be out about six weeks.
There’s hope that Swinford could return to action, should Piedmont make its usual, deep playoff run.
“Doctor said surgery went well, and the goal is for him to be back in 6 weeks!” Lynn Swinford, Jr., Ethan’s father, posted on Facebook on Saturday.
Swinford is among several impact transfers this season. The former Munford receiver leads Piedmont with 48 total points on eight touchdowns. He’s Piedmont’s top receiver with 17 catches for 296 yards and five touchdowns and second-leading rusher with 256 yards and two touchdowns, both in a victory over Jacksonville. He’s also returned six punts for 122 yards.
Piedmont plays at B.B. Comer on Friday then wraps up Class 3A, Region 6 play at Wellborn on Oct. 25.
Swinford isn’t the only impact injury. Among injuries of note, Saks lost quarterback Roilan Torres to a season-ending knee injury for the second year in a row. Weaver lost defensive end/fullback Isaiah Woods to a fractured fibula. Wellborn lost wide receiver Justin Berry and lineman Jaylon Saffold to ACL injuries, and ACLs put Pleasant Valley running back Cameron Green and Ohatchee linebacker Wyatt Reaves out for the year.
Oxford lost offensive lineman Payton Heard (knee). Running back J.B. Carlisle and wide receiver Devion Ball are expected back soon from injuries in the Pinson Valley game, and offensive lineman Noah White (broken hand) will return for Friday’s key 6A, Region 6 game against Clay-Chalkville.
Here’s hoping for fast healing to all, and all are missed under Friday night lights.
Noteworthy
— Lots of recognitions from the Alabama High School Athletic Association in this week’s prep spotlight for football:
• Oxford’s defense, for Trequon Fegans’ 30-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown and Delvon Fegans’ 40-yard recovery of a muffed punt and return for a touchdown in the Yellow Jackets’ 38-20 victory over Shades Valley last week. Also mentioned were quarterback Trey Higgins, who went 9-for-13 for 197 yards with touchdown passes of 36 and 28 yards to Roc Taylor and 42 yards to Zay Britt. Andrew Warhurst hit all five of his extra-point kicks and a 30-yard field goal.
• Piedmont’s Austin Estes, for scoring three ways in a rout of Glencoe … 55-yard punt return, 34-yard run and a 31-yard pass from Jack Hayes, who completed 6 of 10 passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers.
• Jacksonville’s Rontarius Wiggins, who rushed for 193 yards and six touchdowns (6, 10, 2, 1, 18 and 84 yards) in a 55-21 rout of Oneonta. He was also crowned homecoming king.
• Spring Garden’s Ryley Kirk, who was 8-for-8 for 115 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Austin. Kirk also ran for three scores in a 47-24 win over Victory Christian.
— In cross country, the AHSAA recognized the following:
• White Plains boys edged Pleasant Valley 46-50 to win the Pleasant Valley Twilight 5K. Pleasant Valley’s girls (61) won, and White Plains (65) took third. Anniston’s Christian Myles (17:21.44) took first, and White Plains’ Jake Moore (17:25.31) was second. Jacksonville’s Olivia King (22:11.40) took third in the girls’ race. The event was held on the same course that will play host to the Calhoun County meet a week from today.
• Ohatchee’s Jayda Fair, third place (20:37.36) at the Creekbank Invitational at Choccolocco Park. Alexandria’s girls finished third in team results. Munford’s Dakota Frank (17:05.93) took third in the boys’ race.
• Oxford’s boys (109) finished third in the Fairview’s Hay of a Run, and Oxford’s girls (106) tied Jasper for third. Katie Keur (21:40.61, third) was Oxford’s top individual finisher.
— Just a reminder to all high school coaches in our coverage area, all sports. We want your scores and results, with top performers, as soon as possible after completion of events. It’s best not to wait until after the bus ride home, because that could push past our daily deadlines. The best way to report is through email. Please include ALL of the following, so that reports reach all possible handlers: karmadaily@aol.com, medwards@annistonstar.com, hayden.medley@gmail.com, jmedley@annistonstar.com, jgravette@annistonstar.com and jaredgravette@gmail.com. Our coverage area includes all 15 high schools in Calhoun County, Spring Garden, Cleburne County, Ranburne, Woodland, Randolph County, Handley, Wadley, Central-Clay, Lincoln and Munford. Thanks!
— Here’s the schedule for varsity Calhoun County championship events this season: Volleyball, Oct. 5-7: (champion: Alexandria); cross country, Oct. 24, Pleasant Valley; wrestling, Jan. 3, Pleasant Valley; basketball, Jan. 18-25, Jacksonville State; baseball, March 6-10 (March 11 rain date), Choccolocco Park; soccer, April 2-4, Choccolocco Park; golf, April 3-4, Pine Hill; track & field, April 7, Choccolocco Park; softball, April 7-10, Choccolocco Park.
Swimming is tentatively set for Nov. 2 at the Anniston YMCA, and tennis is tentatively set for Feb. 28-29 at Oxford Lake.