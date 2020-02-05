Joe Medley's prep notebook: Great season leads to busy signing day

A brisk National Signing Day became the latest reminder of what a special season 2019 was for high school football in our area.
Much like it was Nov. 29, the day when a record five Calhoun County-based teams and six coverage-area teams played in state-semifinal games, several schools had ceremonies. A sampling of the list of seniors who signed and with whom:
• Anniston, one of those semifinal teams, celebrated signings by Tony Hunley (Mississippi College), Micaiah Ross (Shorter), Khalil Peoples (Jacksonville State), Kaleb Jennings (Alabama State), Tyree Carmichael (West Georgia) and five Alabama A&M-bound players: Daveon Dukes, A.J. Brown, Jordan Caldwell, Jordan Felder and Tiquon Jackson.
• Oxford, the Class 6A state champion, marked signings by Jaylen Swain (JSU), Zay Britt (West Georgia), J.B. Carlisle (West Georgia), Kristin Booth (Southern Miss) and Chardon Wood (Maryville College).
• Class 4A finalist Jacksonville saw 4A back of the year Rontarius Wiggins and first-team All-State cornerback Yessman Green sign with JSU.
• Piedmont, the 3A state champion, gave wide receiver Silas Thompson his sendoff to West Alabama.
• Clay Central, the 5A state champion two years running, marked running back/linebacker J.D. McNealy’s signing with Alabama State. Others will sign on later dates, Vols coach Danny Horn said.
Those are just seniors who helped to make a special season happen in the 256. A lot of special underclassmen return next season.
Just to reiterate, the coverage area produced 62 players who made the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s all-state team in some form. The ASWA voted seven players from Calhoun County as finalists for back or lineman of the year in their Alabama High School Athletic Association classifications.
That doesn’t cover so many all-region and all-county selections, and it doesn’t cover teams that didn’t fare so well in 2019. Winless Weaver’s Isaiah Woods went Division I, signing with Ohio Valley Conference member Tennessee Tech.
A great season has led to a great postseason. It’s February, and we’re still celebrating.
Noteworthy
—Speaking of still celebrating, the FNN Network held its annual postseason awards banquet Monday, with Oxford’s Keith Etheredge named coach of the year and Jacksonville’s Rontarius Wiggins repeating as player of the year.
Other player finalists were Oxford’s Trey Higgins, Wellborn’s Jett Smith and Ohatchee’s Domonique Thomas. Other coaching finalists were Jacksonville’s Clint Smith, Wellborn’s Jeff Smith and Piedmont’s Steve Smith.
Fan vote counted for 30 percent toward selection, and Wiggins joined Steve Smith in winning the fan vote.
Hokes Bluff’s Mike Robertson received a lifetime achievement award, and Jimmy Buckelew received the 2019 officials recognition. The network also presented special paper weights to all five coaches from Calhoun County whose teams made the state semifinals. Five semifinalists marked a Calhoun County record.
—Justin Kisor, who has coached basketball and volleyball at Faith Christian, is leaving to teach middle school PE at Williams Intermediate in Pell City and coached his last game at Faith this week, in area-tourney play. He posted a nice farewell on Facebook.
“Tonight I sat on the sidelines for Faith Christian for the last time,” he said. “Thanks to God for blessing me with a place I called home for three years and will always hold a special place in my heart. I’m grateful and honored to have coached some great boys and girls during my time. To everyone from Faith thank you for all you have done for me. I pray the Lord continues to bless everyone there. Go Lions, forever.”
Kisor led Faith’s volleyball team to a runner-up finish at the 2018 Calhoun County tournament and to the 1A semifinals in Birmingham.
—Coaches in our coverage area, all sports: we want your scores and results, with top performers, as soon as possible after completion of events. It’s best not to wait until after the bus ride home, as that could push past our daily deadlines. The best way to report is through email, and please include ALL of the following, so that reports reach all possible handlers: karmadaily@aol.com, medwards@annistonstar.com, hayden.medley@gmail.com, jmedley@annistonstar.com, jgravette@annistonstar.com and jaredgravette@gmail.com.
Our coverage area includes all 15 high schools in Calhoun County, Spring Garden, Cleburne County, Ranburne, Woodland, Randolph County, Handley, Wadley, Central-Clay, Lincoln and Munford. Thanks!
—Here’s the list of 2019-20 Calhoun County varsity championship events, with champions in parenthesis for completed events:
• Volleyball (Alexandria)
• Cross country (White Plains boys and girls)
• Wrestling (Oxford)
• Basketball (Oxford boys, Anniston girls)
• Tennis, Red Wilder Invitational, March 6-7, Oxford Lake.
• Baseball, March 6-10, Choccolocco Park
• Soccer, April 2-4, Choccolocco Park
• Golf, April 3-4, Pine Hill Country Club
• Track and field, April 7, Choccolocco Park
• Softball, April 7-10, Choccolocco Park