Postseason awards keep coming for the 2018 high school season.
The FNN Network recognized its coach and player of the year Monday at a banquet at the Longleaf Botanical Garden, honoring Piedmont coach Steve Smith and Jacksonville running back Rontarius Wiggins.
Smith was chosen over three other coaching finalists: Jacksonville’s Clint Smith, Randolph County’s Pat Prestridge and Lincoln’s Matt Zedeker.
Wiggins was the pick for player of the year, over Piedmont quarterback Mason Mohon, Ohatchee quarterback/safety Grayson Alward and Hokes Bluff running back Darrian Meads.
Nominees were selected from top performers in games FNN covered, and winners were chosen by three groups. A social-media fan vote accounted for 50 percent of the vote. An five-person independent panel accounted for 30 percent, and the FNN game crew made up 20 percent.
Smith and Wiggins won the fan vote.
Smith led Piedmont to a 12-3 season, which included a 3A state-runner-up finish and the Bulldogs’ fourth region title in as many years after being picked third.
Wiggins rushed for 2,376 yards and 34 touchdowns to help Jacksonville to a school-record 11 wins and its first-ever 10-win regular season.
The network also gave a special appreciation award to former Weaver football and boys basketball coach Daryl Hamby and a career achievement award to Cleburne County football coach Michael Shortt.
Noteworthy
—During his remarks at receiving his career-achievement award, Shortt grew emotional while talking about the four major surgeries he endured in the last 15 months. Intestinal problems limited him to coaching one game last season, and he acknowledged publicly he’s pondering his future. The Cleburne County graduate is 144-95 in 22 years as the Tigers’ head coach, with seven regional titles and one state-runner-up finish (2001).
—After receiving the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s boys 4A player-of-the-year award Tuesday in Montgomery, Talladega forward Kobe Simmons reflected on the Tigers’ season-long clashes with area rival Anniston. Each team won two of the four games, with Talladega prevailing 55-53 in the Northeast Regional final before beating Hillcrest-Evergreen and West Limestone by double-digit margins in the Final Four in Birmingham. “Those were our toughest battles,” Simmons said. “‘Spoodie’ (Antonio Kite) is a great point guard, coming down the court. That was our biggest threat. The shooting guard, Kwame Milton, he’s a good shooter. We had to get through Anniston.”
—Now that ASWA players of the year and Mr. and Miss. Basketball have been announced, let’s take stock of the special tournament that was this season’s Northeast Regional. Of 14 total AHSAA state champions, six came through Pete Mathews Coliseum: Plainview’s boys (3A), Talladega’s boys (4A), Pinson Valley boys (6A), Pisgah’s girls (3A), Hazel Green’s girls (6A) and Hoover’s girls (7A). Miss Basketball, Pisgah’s Annie Hughes, came through Jacksonville, and the same was true for five classification players of the year: Pinson Valley’s Kam Woods (6A boys), Hazel Green’s Marissa Snodgrass (6A girls), Talladega’s Kobe Simmons (4A boys), Hughes (3A girls) and Sacred Heart’s Jayden Stone (2A boys). As one of four regionals, the Northeast Regional outdid itself.
—Rod Elston is one of Donoho’s top athletes, and he showed it in track, during a recent meet at Sylacauga. His 100-meter dash official time of 11.5 seconds broke the school record of 11.77, held by Mitchell Baker, according to a Facebook post by Donoho coach Hayley Long. This personal best places Elston as the top-ranked 100 dasher in Donoho’s 1A section. The running back/defensive back was a first-team 1A-3A All-Calhoun County selection in football for 2018, with 1,420 rushing yards, 24 touchdowns, six catches for 125 yards, 35 tackles and one interception. Other high-ranking Falcons include Tyler Rigsby, who ranks first in 1A overall in shot with a school-record throw of 42.0 feet. Bradey Goodson is first in Donoho’s section in the 110 hurdles (20.1), and Savannah Wright tops the section in the 200 dash (29.86). Ridge Hopkins’ school-record javelin throw of 136-07 ranks him second in Donoho’s section.
—Big countywide events loom. The rest of the county championships schedule is as follows: boys and girls soccer, April 4-6 at Choccolocco Park, and the seeding meeting set for 3 p.m. Sunday at Piedmont High School; boys and girls golf, April 5-6 at Pine Hill; track and field, April 8 at Choccolocco Park; softball, April 9-12 at Choccolocco Park.