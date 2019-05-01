Well, this is awkward.
High school softball’s postseason started with this week’s area tournaments, and they lead to regionals. There’s a regional at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park this year, a nice hit for the park and revenue for local hotels and such.
Just one thing … only one of 13 Calhoun County-based teams entered area-tourney play with a chance to play in the Oxford-based regional.
The East Regional, awarded to Choccolocco Park starting this year, draws from Areas 5-8 in Classes 1A-6A and Areas 3-4 in 7A. There are no 7A teams in Calhoun or surrounding counties.
Oxford is 6A, Area 13, and will play in the North Regional, at Florence. Alexandria is 5A, Area 12, and will play West, in Tuscaloosa, as will White Plains (4A, 10) and Pleasant Valley (3A, 11) and any teams from their areas that qualify. Those would include Jacksonville, Piedmont, Weaver, Wellborn and Saks.
Ohatchee, the county’s only 2A team, comes from Area 9 and would go West, to Tuscaloosa. Of the two softball-playing 1A schools, Jacksonville Christian (Area 10) would go West. Only Faith Christian (Area 8) would play at Oxford.
From surrounding counties, Spring Garden (1A, 13) would go North, to Florence. Lincoln (4A, 9), Cleburne County (4A, 9), Handley (4A, 9), Glencoe (3A, 12), Woodland (2A, 9) and Ranburne (2A, 9) would go West, to Tuscaloosa.
Central-Clay (5A, 7), Munford (4A, 7), Randolph County (3A, 7) and Wadley (1A, 8) would go East, to Oxford.
It’s quirky but explainable. The AHSAA announced reclassification for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years in November of 2017. Oxford was awarded a regional in July of last year. Oxford’s regional was moved from Troy, and the teams that would go to Troy now come to Oxford.
Classification always has its quirks. Most recently, Hanceville’s girls basketball team won the Northeast Regional, at Jacksonville, instead of the Northwest Regional … at Hanceville.
The next reclassification, due to be announced this fall, will likely send more area softball teams to the Oxford-based East Regional, starting in the 2020-21 school year. As for now, make those travel plans, softball families. Regionals run May 9-12.
Noteworthy
—Weaver’s Caleb Allison will sign with Bethel University, an NAIA school based in McKenzie, Tenn., May 7 at 9 a.m. He announced his commitment via social media Saturday.
The 6-foot-0, 225-pound senior was a first-team all-Calhoun County pick as a linebacker with 42 solo tackles and 122 assists. He had 15 tackles for loss, including eight sacks.
On offense, he had 68 carries for 634 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also caught 26 passes for 482 yards and five touchdowns.
He was an Alabama Sports Writers Association first-team all-state pick as an athlete.
—Jacksonville’s once-rescheduled mass signing ceremony is now twice-rescheduled, from Wednesday to May 7 at 1 p.m. in the school’s gym. Expected signees include offensive lineman Cole Gaddy (Belhaven College), wide receiver Jewels Gray (Bethany College) and defensive lineman Josh Bell (LaGrange College).
—Spring sports are drawing to a close, and it’s time to think about All-Calhoun County and all-state teams. With the Calhoun County baseball contingent down to Piedmont and Donoho still in the playoffs, notifications seeking nominations have been sent out to baseball coaches. Coaches in other sports, be thinking. With so many spring sports and so little staff, we need nominations as soon as possible.
—Repeating worthy news, three from White Plains and two from Oxford were chosen for North-South All-Star competition, the Alabama High School Athletic Association announced Friday.
Two White Plains golfers, Andrew Miller and Hanna Dyar, were selected, as well as Emma Jones (softball). Oxford pitcher/outfielder Wesley Sparks (baseball) and catcher Sarah Howell (softball) were also selected.
The North-South All-Star Sports Week is set for July 15-19 at Montgomery. The AHSAA released rosters for baseball, softball, soccer and newly added sports of tennis and golf Friday.
Previously announced selections include running back Tyetus Smith-Lindsey (Oxford), guard David Gowers (Lincoln), offensive tackle Brock Young (Ranburne) and linebacker-fullback Caleb Allison (Weaver) in football.
Faith Christian’s Justin Kisor will serve on the North volleyball staff, and Faith’s Sydnee Johnson was selected for the team. Cross country selections include Ohatchee’s Jayda Fair and White Plains’ Luke Larson.
Oxford’s Zondrick Garrett was selected to play for the North in basketball, along with Talladega’s D’Corian Wilson.