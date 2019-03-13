So much for the Calhoun County baseball tournament amounting to little more than an early-season exhibition, awkwardly placed on the calendar because there’s no place else to less awkwardly place it.
Yes, teams are still finding themselves. Yes, coaches care more that their pitching arms are most available for area series immediately before, and after, the county tournament, but Calhoun County championships have a way of producing special storylines.
This year’s baseball tournament, which concluded with top-seeded Oxford edging No. 2 Alexandria 2-0 in Tuesday’s final on Choccolocco Park’s signature field, produced more than its share of individual storylines.
We’ll not soon forget the play of Alexandria backup Tanner Mize, who twice entered play because of injuries to others and more than twice produced. Inserted Saturday, after Conner Norris took a foul ball over his left eye, Mize would go on to produce the game-ending hit in a 12-2 victory over Weaver.
Mize’s leadoff single from the nine hole set the table for the top of Alexandria’s order in the bottom of the seventh of Monday’s semifinal against Piedmont, and the Valley Cubs went on to score three runs and win 4-3.
Mize wound up at third base in Monday’s final, in lineup moves resulting from first baseman Jared Ponder’s arm injury, suffered when he and Oxford’s Reese Howard collided as Howard tried to beat out a bunt single. Mize made two diving stops and throws for outs.
The baseball-consuming public came to know Mize’s nickname, “Bucket,” through coverage of the tournament, and he made the all-tournament team.
Just as compelling was the play of Piedmont’s Bryce Walter. Batting from the nine-hole, he hit the game-ending home run in the Bulldogs’ 3-2 victory over White Plains in the quarterfinal. He also made a Willie Maysian, wrong-shoulder catch in left field against Alexandria.
Walter also had a nice pitching start against Alexandria, and Piedmont coach Matt Deerman would have ridden him longer, but for pitch counts and trying to save his arm for area ball.
No. 4-seeded Ohatchee, a 2A program, played its heart out in a semifinal against 6A Oxford, and the Indians’ tournament saw Grayson Alward come one at bat away from a no-hitter against Saks in the quarterfinals.
Oxford’s fourth straight title saw pitcher Wesley Sparks win two games in back-to-back starts, going a long way toward cementing Oxford coach Wes Brooks’ confidence in him. Trey Mooney came one out away from finishing a complete-game two-hitter in the final, and White Plains transfer Jake Spivey broke through with his first home run as a Yellow Jacket en route to a most-valuable-player performance.
The county baseball tournament might not carry the same fever pitch as the basketball tournament, which comes much closer to postseason, but gave us four days of compelling storylines.
Noteworthy
—One measure of the quality of high school sports in the area is the frequency of area athletes that get to go to the annual Alabama Sports Writers Association player-of-the-year banquets in Montgomery. Three basketball players are finalists in their classifications, the ASWA announced Tuesday. Sacred Heart’s Jayden Stone (2A boys), Anniston’s Allasha Dudley (4A girls) and Talladega’s Kobe Simmons (4A boys) were each among three finalists in their classification. The banquet is March 26 at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel.
—As a reminder to basketball coaches, if you haven’t submitted All-Calhoun County nominations, please do as soon as possible. Check your email for nominating information.
—It’s been a good signing season for Faith Christian, which saw softball player Madison Snow sign with Judson College earlier this week and tennis player Jac Myrick sign with Gadsden State nearly two weeks ago. The school’s Facebook page also announced total scholarship dollars, academic and/or athletic, earned by other multisport athletes: Emily Sills ($217,600), Kristin Covington ($171,760) and Sarah Kate McVeigh ($135,000). Congrats, all.
—Big countywide events loom. The rest of the county championships schedule is as follows: boys and girls soccer, April 4-6 at Choccolocco Park; boys and girls golf, April 5-6 at Pine Hill; track and field, April 8 at Choccolocco Park; softball, April 9-12 at Choccolocco Park.