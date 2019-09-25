Oxford’s groundbreaking victory at Pinson Valley on Friday was a mix of coaching, talent and heart, working in equal parts.
On the coaching end, Oxford adjusted to zone coverage after Pinson Valley quarterback Barry White came out throwing over their heads en route to a 19-0 lead in the first quarter. Pinson Valley’s offense went dark for two-and-a-half quarters after that.
Oxford also found a way to attack Pinson Valley’s defense, which didn’t look possible early. The Indians stacked 10 within five yards of the line of scrimmage, too many to block. Oxford quarterback Trey Higgins caught shotgun snaps and had to scramble or throw immediately.
The Yellow Jackets had to find matchups that worked within that framework and did.
Receiver Devion Ball nearly broke a quick slant for a touchdown in the first quarter, but a shoestring tackle, with nothing but green down the center of the field, saved it for Pinson Valley. Oxford went back to it in the second quarter, and Ball raced 84 yards for Oxford’s first score, after the Yellow Jackets’ defense gained footing.
Oxford also worked 6-foot-3, 212-pound receiver Roc Taylor against smaller cornerback Deshazio Williams. Quick 50-50 lobs worked for two touchdowns and other big plays.
Oxford found answers where none seemed possible during a brutal start. Credit talent and heart for the rest.
The Yellow Jackets more than belonged on the field against the two-time defending 6A champions. The defense proved it with three fourth-down stops on Oxford’s end in Pinson’s final five possessions. Higgins showed it with heroic throws while running for his life time and again.
If you haven’t seen his deep ball to Zay Britt down the Oxford sideline, and third-down-and-13 pressure play that breathed life into the game-winning drive, it’s worth a look. Britt’s catch — leaning toward the sideline, looking nearly straight over his head and keeping a foot in — is worth a look.
Higgins had to teardrop it over a defender taller than Britt and did it on the run.
Then came the heads-up play by the receiver who runs down the route tree. Miguel Mitchell saw Higgins throw for Taylor while falling, saw the bigger Taylor working against two defenders and anticipated a possible tip.
Mitchell made his way from the middle of the field to just back of the left pylon. The rest was tip-drill magic.
The best combination of coaching, talent and heart won the night in Pinson. When it comes together like that, it’s a thrill to watch.
“This is what we’ve been waiting for,” Mitchell said. “They’re supposedly the No. 1 team, the defending champs two times, and that’s what we want, to be on top.”
Noteworthy
—On the other end of the spectrum, a proud Weaver program suffered yet another blowout in its 0-4 start. Opponents have outscored the Bearcats 221-32. It’s a tough way for first-year coach Justin Taylor to follow up Daryl Hamby, who took the Bearcats to the playoffs all but one of his nine seasons, but anyone who knows the situation could see lean years coming. Graduation and non-graduation attrition decimated the Bearcats. Taylor also seeks a culture change, and some situations must bottom out before they get better. Here’s hoping Taylor gets the patience he deserves for taking on this challenge.
—Piedmont will celebrate two big 10-year anniversaries at the Bulldogs’ home game against Jacksonville on Friday, honoring the 2009 state wrestling and football champions. The 2009 wrestling team, coached by Harley Lamey, won the school’s only state title in the sport, finishing first in the 1A-4A division. The 2009 football team won Piedmont’s first state title in football and the first of three under current head coach Steve Smith, all in 3A.
—The Jacksonville side of the stands should stand out under the lights at Piedmont. Jacksonville has announced a “whiteout,” with fans encouraged to wear white. Junior cornerback Ethan Bivins took to Twitter to promote it: “We want every in the Ville to come out THIS FRIDAY at Piedmont and wear white. We’re whiting out the bulldogs. Young, old, student, or parent it doesn’t matter. LETS GO EAGLES!”
—Congrats to former Oxford basketball standout Markise Davis, who announced via social media his Division I opportunity. He committed to Sun Belt Conference member Arkansas State. Davis is in his sophomore season at Wallace State-Hanceville. As a senior, the 6-foot-6 guard/forward and third-team all-state pick averaged 13.5 points and 6.9 rebounds.
—Alexandria volleyball setter Anna Johnson made the AHSAA’s weekly prep spotlight, with 152 assists, 46 digs, 20 aces and 15 kills as Calhoun County tournament top seed Alexandria (29-6) won eight matches, six in the Brooks Invitational.
—Here’s the schedule for varsity Calhoun County championship events this season: volleyball, Oct. 5-7, Alexandria/Jacksonville State; cross country, Oct. 24, Pleasant Valley; wrestling, Jan. 3, Pleasant Valley; basketball, Jan. 18-25, Jacksonville State; baseball, March 6-10 (March 11 rain date), Choccolocco Park; soccer, April 2-4, Choccolocco Park; golf, April 3-4, Pine Hill; track & field, April 7, Choccolocco Park; softball, April 7-10, Choccolocco Park.
Swimming is tentatively set for Nov. 2 at the Anniston YMCA, and tennis is tentatively set for Feb. 28-29 at Oxford Lake.