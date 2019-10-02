The Calhoun County volleyball tournament starts Saturday. It makes for an interesting clash of story tracks.
Top seed Alexandria is … Alexandria. The Valley Cubs won a state title two years ago, won the county last year and hold the top seed.
No. 2 seed Jacksonville is a traditional power arriving back at form, after going young a year ago. The Golden Eagles finished 2018 24-22 after a 3-11 start and find themselves back among the top teams.
No. 3 seed Donoho is similar to Jacksonville, a traditional power on the way back to form. The Falcons had two lean years, after former coach Janice Slay retired, and Jamie Clendenin has them back in his second year.
Fourth-seeded Oxford is the county’s biggest school, a 6A program looking for redemption from last year’s tourney. Faith Christian’s magic run to the 1A state semifinals and county finals, with a bunch of seniors who’d played together for years, snagged the top-seeded Yellow Jackets in the county semifinals.
Looking for the team that could be this year’s Faith? Try No. 5 seed Ohatchee, a young team that seems to have arrived early.
No. 6 White Plains, No. 7 Weaver and No. 8 Pleasant Valley all have potential to make noise.
The tourney starts Saturday at Alexandria High School and Alexandria Middle School, with Monday’s final set for 6 p.m. in Pete Mathews Coliseum. Should be interesting.
Noteworthy
—Austin Peay scored more than an Ohio Valley Conference victory when it beat Jacksonville State 52-33 on Saturday. The Governors also picked up a commitment from Oxford linebacker Jaylen “J-Rock” Swain. He announced his commitment via social media Saturday. The 5-foot-9, 230-pound Swain moved from defensive line to linebacker this season and continues a string of Oxford linebackers to go Division I. He was first-team All-Calhoun County as a lineman in 2018, with 70 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and 27 quarterback hurries.
—Salute to Clay-Central head coach Danny Horn for his call to go for a two-point conversion against Jasper. The Vols didn’t get it and lost 35-34 in double overtime in a game between 5A’s Nos. 1 and 2 teams, but that’s not the point. Coaches get a feel for their teams within the context of games. It was the right call with the wrong outcome, but that’s a regular-season game in the still-hot time of the year. Clay-Central lost to Jasper and Mortimer Jordan in consecutive weeks last year and didn’t lose again, until Friday. The Vols and Jasper just might see each other again, during the cooler playoffs, and don’t bet against Horn’s bunch.
—Salute to Oxford and Ohatchee, the “Big Os” with “Os” on the right side of the win-loss column, for scheduling of open dates. Oxford was off last week, after scoring the Yellow Jackets’ landmark, 34-33 victory over two-time defending 6A champion Pinson Valley. It was a predictably physical game, so time off came at a good time. Oxford also had an extra week to celebrate and move on before facing this week’s region game, against Huffman. Ohatchee has routed all comers to this point and likely will rout West End on Friday, before the Indians’ open date. On the other side, Ohatchee will play at Ranburne in a game that will likely decide their 2A region title. After a physical game against Ranburne, Ohatchee gets struggling Gaston and a good playoff prep game against Pleasant Valley, which appears bound for playoff action of its own in 3A.
—Piedmont’s Jakari Foster and Austin Estes made the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s weekly prep spotlight for their kickoff-return touchdowns against Jacksonville last week. Others to garner recognition included the following: Spring Garden’s Cooper Austin, who caught five passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns in a 44-21 victory over Sand Rock, and Ryley Kirk, who completed 10 of 14 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns.
—Here’s the schedule for varsity Calhoun County championship events this season: volleyball, Oct. 5-7, Alexandria/Jacksonville State; cross country, Oct. 24, Pleasant Valley; wrestling, Jan. 3, Pleasant Valley; basketball, Jan. 18-25, Jacksonville State; baseball, March 6-10 (March 11 rain date), Choccolocco Park; soccer, April 2-4, Choccolocco Park; golf, April 3-4, Pine Hill; track & field, April 7, Choccolocco Park; softball, April 7-10, Choccolocco Park.
Swimming is tentatively set for Nov. 2 at the Anniston YMCA, and tennis is tentatively set for Feb. 28-29 at Oxford Lake.