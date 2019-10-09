It’s worth taking a look over the Georgia line. Calhoun County’s coaching connections in the Peach State are having big seasons.
Former Oxford head coach Ryan Herring, now the first-year head coach at Pierce County, has the Bears at 5-0 and ranked No. 2 in AAA in the Georgia Sports Writers Association poll. Peach County (4-1) is No. 1.
Herring resigned in May, from Oxford, to take the Pierce County job. This after laying the foundation for a 6-0 Oxford team that beat two-time defending 6A champion Pinson Valley on Sept. 20 and stands as the only team unbeaten in 6A, Region 6 play.
Haralson County, also 5-0, is receiving votes with a full cast of local connections, including former Wellborn head coach and Oxford assistant Scott Peavey. He’s the Rebels’ head coach.
Peavey’s staff includes offensive coordinator Patrick Syer, a former Oxford assistant. Former Weaver head coach Daryl Hamby coaches quarterbacks, and long-time Piedmont assistant Mike Bennefield coaches tight ends.
The defensive staff includes long-time Oxford assistant Darrell Cline on outside linebackers. Former Oxford assistant Marquise Elston coaches inside linebackers and serves as special-teams coordinator, as well as strength-and-agility coach. Darren Edwards (secondary) coached with Peavey at Wellborn.
Peavey is in his third season as Haralson County’s head coach and sixth overall, in separate stays. Syer and Edwards are in their third seasons, Elston and Benefield their second. Hamby and Cline joined the staff this year.
It’s good to know our Georgia satellites are making it happen.
Noteworthy
—A quirk in football region races means “Mr. October” can mean more than a baseball mantra. In 6A, Region 6, Oxford will play Clay-Chalkville and Gardendale, two of Oxford’s top three region foes, in October. Alexandria will play its 5A, Region 6 decider against Etowah on Oct. 18. In 4A, Region 6, Jacksonville played Anniston on Oct. 4 and will play Oneonta on Friday and fourth-place Hokes Bluff on Oct. 25. Anniston will play White Plains, mathematically still in the playoff hunt, Friday and Oneonta on Oct. 18. In 3A, Region 6, Wellborn faces Randolph County, Pleasant Valley and Piedmont in the next three games. Pleasant Valley also faces Randolph County on Oct. 25. Saks, currently tied for fifth with a tiebreaker over B.B. Comer and hopeful of catching fallout, plays Randolph County on Oct. 18. Ohatchee’s 2A, Region 6 decider at Ranburne is Oct. 18. In 1A, Region 5, Donoho lost to Spring Garden in September, but Spring Garden and Donoho face Appalachian (6-1, 3-0 region) in October. Playoffs begin in November, but region championships, playoff qualifying spots and the right to play first-round games all get decided in October.
—Just a reminder to all high school coaches in our coverage area, all sports. We want your scores and results, with top performers, as soon as possible after completion of events. It’s best not to wait until after the bus ride home, because that could push past our daily deadlines. The best way to report is through email. Please include ALL of the following, so that reports reach all possible handlers: karmadaily@aol.com, medwards@annistonstar.com, hayden.medley@gmail.com, jmedley@annistonstar.com, jgravette@annistonstar.com and jaredgravette@gmail.com. Our coverage area includes all 15 high schools in Calhoun County, Spring Garden, Cleburne County, Ranburne, Woodland, Randolph County, Handley, Wadley, Clay Central, Lincoln and Munford. Thanks!
—Here’s the schedule for varsity Calhoun County championship events this season: volleyball, Oct. 5-7 (champion: Alexandria); cross country, Oct. 24, Pleasant Valley; wrestling, Jan. 3, Pleasant Valley; basketball, Jan. 17-24, Jacksonville State; baseball, March 6-10 (March 11 rain date), Choccolocco Park; soccer, April 2-4, Choccolocco Park; golf, April 3-4, Pine Hill; track & field, April 7, Choccolocco Park; softball, April 7-10, Choccolocco Park.
Swimming is tentatively set for Nov. 2 at the Anniston YMCA, and tennis is tentatively set for Feb. 28-29 at Oxford Lake.