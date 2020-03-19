Joe Medley's prep notebook: Anniston softball coach just wants to play a few games

There’s no shortage of coping and hardship stories from this most unusual of spring-sports seasons, but try being Anniston softball coach Molly Jordan.
The Bulldogs have dropped into non-championship status, meaning they don’t compete in an area or for championships while Jordan tries to build the program to where it can compete. Jordan just wants to get games in against anyone she can schedule.
Anniston played eight games in 2019, with rain wiping out its other 10 dates.
As things stand in 2020, the Bulldogs had been practicing since January for a season-opener that was scheduled for Monday at Gaylesville.
Along comes the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting Alabama High School Athletic Association-imposed suspension of play.
“This year, COVID-19 has claimed at least half of our scheduled season,” Jordan said.
Indeed, Anniston has 16 scheduled games, plus the already canceled Calhoun County tournament. Eight of those games are guaranteed lost.
If outbreak realities mean that AHSAA can’t resume play at the end of the suspension, set for April 6, then Anniston could lose its whole season.
“I gave out uniforms Wednesday (March 11), and here we are with no games,” Jordan said. “Even wrote a grant to get supplies, and man, did we get the supplies.”
Last year’s rain and this year’s virus have left Jordan to rethink her plans about how soon Anniston, a Class 4A school, can compete in an area.
“I am going to have to petition the AHSAA to allow us one or two more years of building before putting us in an area,” she said.
ASWA cancelation
The Alabama Sports Writers Association has canceled its Mr. and Miss Basketball banquet, which was set for April 7 in Montgomery.
“It is with regret that the Alabama Sports Writers Association announces the cancellation of the 2020 Mr./Miss Basketball banquet and awards ceremony due to ongoing concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” said ASWA president and former Anniston Star Sports Writer Creg Stephenson. “We had hoped to go on as planned with the event, or at least postpone it to another date. However, with each passing day, it has become more and more apparent that either option would not be feasible, both for health and safety reasons and due to the constraints of the calendar.
“We still hope we will be able to publicly honor this year’s Mr. and Miss Basketball recipients at a later date, and will make the appropriate announcement when more information is available.”
The association plans a slow rollout of postseason awards. Finalists for girls’ players of the year in all seven AHSAA classifications and the AISA will post online Friday at 11 p.m., and boys’ finalists will post Saturday at 11 p.m.
Player-of-the-year winners will be announced March 27 (girls) and March 28 (boys). Super all-state comes out March 31 (girls) and April 1 (boys), with announcements for Miss Basketball (April 3) and Mr. Basketball (April 4) to follow.
Noteworthy
—Looking for happy high school sports news? Oxford’s football team received its state-championship rings this week. The school planned a Wednesday ceremony, but circumstances prompted Oxford coach Keith Etheredge to distribute them without pomp and circumstance Monday. He said the school may have a ceremony, but all involved have their rings. Oxford beat Spanish Fort 14-13 on Dec. 6, clinching the Yellow Jackets’ first state title in 26 years and first in Class 6A.
—Coaches in our coverage area, all sports: we want your scores and results, with top performers, as soon as possible after completion of events. It’s best not to wait until after the bus ride home, as that could push past our daily deadlines. The best way to report is through email, and please include ALL of the following, so that reports reach all possible handlers: karmadaily@aol.com, medwards@annistonstar.com, hayden.medley@gmail.com, jmedley@annistonstar.com, jgravette@annistonstar.com and jaredgravette@gmail.com.
Our coverage area includes all 15 high schools in Calhoun County, Spring Garden, Cleburne County, Ranburne, Woodland, Randolph County, Handley, Wadley, Clay-Central, Lincoln and Munford. Thanks!
—For baseball and softball coaches using Game Changer, a screenshot of the game’s box score is the most efficient way to report game results for all involved. It’s quick for coaches and helps with fast handling against a deadline on our end.
—Here’s the list of 2019-20 Calhoun County varsity championship events, with champions in parenthesis for completed events. The end of the list is depressing, though we all understand the circumstances:
• Volleyball (Alexandria)
• Cross country (White Plains boys and girls)
• Wrestling (Oxford)
• Basketball (Oxford boys, Anniston girls)
• Tennis, Red Wilder Invitational (Oxford boys, Donoho girls)
• Baseball (Piedmont)
• Soccer, April 2-4, Choccolocco Park (canceled)
• Golf, April 3-4, Pine Hill Country Club (canceled)
• Track and field, April 7, Choccolocco Park (canceled)
• Softball, April 7-10, Choccolocco Park (canceled)