The high school baseball playoffs crank up this week, with Oxford, Piedmont and Ranburne playing best-of-3 series at home starting Friday, with “if” games Saturday.
Cleburne County, Weaver, Randolph County, Ohatchee, Donoho and Spring Garden go on the road.
One really good team didn’t make the playoffs. Alexandria finished the regular season 18-12, after beating White Plains on Saturday and Ohatchee on Tuesday.
In Class 5A, 19 teams made the playoffs with worse records than Alexandria’s. Nine made it with losing records, including 19-loss Madison Academy.
Such are the quirks of area play. Some areas are much tougher, and Alexandria happened to share a rugged, three-team area with Etowah and Southside.
Southside, 21-12 and ranked fourth in 5A in the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, won the area. Etowah, 23-10 and ranked seventh, finished second.
The last reclassification, which took effect for this school year, bumped Southside down from 6A and into Alexandria’s area.
There had to be an odd team out in 5A, Area 12, and Alexandria was it. What a shame that one of the 32 best teams in the state, arguably one of the top 16, didn’t make the 32-team 5A field.
Such are the fortunes of area alignment, but Alexandria had strong pitching, led by Jalen Borders and Landon Comer. The Valley Cubs had a strong lineup, led by Noah Primm, Layton Ellison and Cade Shaddix.
It was a team that played 6A Oxford to a 2-0 county final, and Alexandria was a team worthy of postseason play.
Noteworthy
—Congrats to Sacred Heart basketball senior Khalil Watkins, who signed late last week with Gadsden State. The 6-foot-3 senior guard was a second-team selection on the ASWA 2A all-state team, averaging 14.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He was area-tourney MVP, made the All-Northeast Regional team and was a North-South All-Star selection, helping Sacred Heart reach the Final Four for the sixth year in a row and the final for the fifth year in a row. The Cardinals lost to Central Coosa 54-52.
—Speaking of signings, Jacksonville will have a mass ceremony May 1, at a time to be announced, in the school’s gym. Expected signees include offensive lineman Cole Gaddy (Belhaven College), wide receiver Jewels Gray (Bethany College) and defensive lineman Josh Bell (LaGrange College).
—Also, Piedmont will have a signing party for spring and winter signees on April 24 at 2 p.m. Piedmont pitcher/third baseman Logan Pruitt announced via social media his commitment to Wallace State. Pruitt is 6-3 with two shutouts and a 2.0 ERA this season. He has 59 strikeouts with 19 walks and a 1.070 WHIP. He’s help opponents to a .184 batting average. For his career, he’s 22-8 (second all-time at Piedmont) with one save, a 2,.62 ERA, 153 strikeouts, 69 walks and four shutouts.
—County championships are complete for the 2018-19 school years. Cue Queen’s “We Are The Champions” as we honor the winners: Baseball (Oxford), boys basketball (Oxford), girls basketball (Anniston), boys cross country (Pleasant Valley), girls cross country (Pleasant Valley), boys golf (White Plains), girls golf (White Plains), boys soccer (Oxford), girls soccer (Donoho), softball (Alexandria), boys track (Oxford), girls track (Alexandria), Wrestling (Oxford). Donoho’s girls and Oxford’s boys won the Red Wilder Invitational, this year’s substitute for a county tournament in tennis.
—Also, Piedmont High School did a fantastic job in its rotation as host school for county championships this school year. Principal Dr. Adam B. Clemons, Assistant Principal Aaron Studdard, athletics director Steve Smith and volunteers had Ts crossed and Is dotted for well-run and memorable events. It’s no surprise, knowing that bunch.