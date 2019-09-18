PLEASANT VALLEY — Defending champion Alexandria will carry the No. 1 seed into the Calhoun County volleyball tournament, and Jacksonville is No. 2.
Coaches voted at Wednesday’s seeding meeting at Pleasant Valley, host school for county championships during the 2019-20 school year. Anniston was a no-show but sent word through Principal Charles Gregory that the Bulldogs will participate.
The tournament is Oct. 5-7 at Alexandria High School and Middle School. The championship is Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. inside Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Seeds and records were as follows: No. 1 Alexandria (23-6), No. 2 Jacksonville (16-7), No. 3 Donoho (27-8), No. 4 Oxford (14-9), No. 5 Ohatchee (16-3), No. 6 White Plains (13-12), No. 7 Weaver (14-12), No. 8 Pleasant Valley (12-14), No. 9 Faith Christian (11-10), No. 10 Sacred Heart (9-7), No. 11 Saks (3-14), No. 12 Piedmont (4-14), No. 13 Wellborn (4-11), No. 14 Jacksonville Christian (0-4) and No. 15 Anniston.
Alexandria beat Faith in the 2018 final at Alexandria. The Valley Cubs have three seniors but have won 12 of their past 14 matches, sweeping 11 of them.
“I don’t do rankings, really,” Alexandria coach Whitney Welch said. “Now, we have to take action to make it actually become a reality.
“We’re getting better every day. We have a young team, a lot of rising sophomores, but I really like them. We have a close team and a good culture, and I feel like we’ve really gotten better over the last two weeks.”
A team to watch outside the top four is No. 5 Ohatchee, which is 3-1 in the county. The Indians swept Piedmont, split with Donoho 2-1 and 1-2 and beat White Plains 3-2.
“We’ve only got one senior, and we’re expecting big things the next couple of years,” Ohatchee coach Kendall Poe said. “We’ve got the opportunity to make some noise in the tournament. Their confidence is soaring.”
The tournament will play out through the semifinals on Oct. 5, with Wellborn-Piedmont, JCA-Saks and Sacred Heart-Anniston starting at 9 a.m. Pleasant Valley-Faith is set for 10:30 a.m., and Weaver will play the Sacred Heart-Anniston winner at noon.
Ohatchee awaits the Wellborn-Piedmont winner at 10:30 a.m., and, White Plains gets the JCA-Saks winner at 10:30 a.m.
The top four seeds get byes into the quarterfinals, with Alexandria and Oxford playing their openers at noon and Donoho and Jacksonville picking up at 1:30 p.m.
Noteworthy
— Participation in Alabama High School Athletic Association sports rose by 1.7 percent in 2018-19 over the previous year’s totals, good news for the state against bad news nationally.
Participation in high school sports declined for the first time in 30 years, according to the annual High School Athletics Participation Survey conducted by the National Federation of State High School Associations.
The AHSAA saw 146,446 students participating on team rosters in 2018-19, an increase of 2,489 over the 143,957 reported in 2017-18. The leader was football, which rose 4.8 percent, from 30,882 in 2017-18 to 32,366 in 2018-19.
Girls’ soccer saw the biggest increase by percentage, from 5,021 to 5,434, an 8.2 percent increase.
— Ohatchee running back Domonique Thomas is well on his way to matching or improving on his 2018 rushing total of 1,500-plus yards. He has 412 on just 19 carries through three games, averaging 21.7 yards a carry. He has six touchdown runs, and he caught the Indians’ only pass this season … for 29 yards and a touchdown. Keep in mind, he has yet to play three full quarters in a game, as Ohatchee has routed three opponents.
— Piedmont’s stats through three games show a rarity for Steve Smith’s 14-year tenure as head coach. The Bulldogs have more passing yards than rushing yards … 473-314. Quarterback Jack Hayes, a freshman, has completed 35 of 69 passes for 469 yards and eight touchdowns. He also leads the Bulldogs in rushing with 116 yards, just six more than Elijah Johnson’s 110 yards. Munford transfer Ethan Swinford leads all Bulldog receivers with 12 catches for 167 yards and three touchdowns.
— White Plains’ Jaden Chatman, Ethan Bozarth and Will O’Steen were among recruiting visitors on hand for Jacksonville State’s 49-45 victory over Eastern Washington on Saturday. Their new head coach, Chandler Tyree, also got to see one of his former players, Marshall Clark, recover a partially blocked punt to set up a fourth-quarter JSU touchdown. Clark played for Munford, where Tyree spent three seasons as defensive coordinator before taking a year off from coaching.
— Oxford’s Roc Taylor tweeted out good news Sunday. He now counts Memphis among his scholarship offers, which include Southern Miss, Florida Atlantic, Arkansas State, Troy, UAB and North Alabama, according to offers listed on his feed. The 6-foot-3, 212-pound wide receiver lists as a three-star athlete, according to 247sports composite. Rivals.com has him as a three-star tight end.
— AHSAA prep spotlight honorees for the week: Smith, for his 150th victory at Piedmont; Piedmont’s Sean Young, for a blocked punt and fumble recovery in a 27-15 victory over Randolph County; Hayes, for completing 15 of 35 passes for 226 yards and four touchdowns; Swinford, for his eight catches, 143 yards and three touchdowns; Alexandria’s Nate McCallum, with 225 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 27 carries in a 34-14 victory over Boaz; Alexandria’s Ronnie Royal, who added 108 yards and two scores on 15 carries as Alexandria amassed 390 rushing yards on the night; Thomas, who scored five touchdowns and rushed for more than 200 yards in Ohatchee’s 50-7 victory over Cleveland; and Spring Garden’s Chaz Pope, for 10 tackles and three pass receptions for 76 yards, including a 42-yard touchdown with 3:40 remaining in the Panthers’ 26-14 win at Notasulga.
— Several area cross country runners made the AHSAA prep spotlight this week. Pleasant Valley’s girls won, and boys finished third, in the Titans Trail Challenge at Gadsden’s Noccalula Falls. Cayden Nelson was fourth in 19:08.53. Eva Bryant, Trinity Roberts and Emma Hood finished fifth, sixth and eighth to lead the girls. Alexandria’s Michaela Watts took fourth in 24:03.23. White Plains’ Jake Moore (16:42.77) finished first and Anniston’s Chrisitan Myles (17:06.88) second in the 1A-4A Fairview Invitational, and White Plains’ boys won the team title. Jacksonville’s Olivia King (21:17.58) took third in the girls’ race.
— White Plains senior golfer Hanna Dyar keeps bringing home trophies and honors. She shot 80-70 over two days to win the Bud Burns Championship over the weekend, netting her first-ever hole-in-one Saturday. She finished Sunday’s round 2-under par with five birdies. She’s the reigning All-Calhoun County player of the year for girls’ golf.
— Here’s the schedule for varsity Calhoun County championship events this season: volleyball, Oct. 5-7, Alexandria/Jacksonville State; cross country, Oct. 24, Pleasant Valley; wrestling, Jan. 3, Pleasant Valley; basketball, Jan. 18-25, Jacksonville State; baseball, March 6-10 (March 11 rain date), Choccolocco Park; soccer, April 2-4, Choccolocco Park; golf, April 3-4, Pine Hill; track & field, April 7, Choccolocco Park; softball, April 7-10, Choccolocco Park.
Swimming is tentatively set for Nov. 2 at the Anniston YMCA, and tennis is tentatively set for Feb. 28-29 at Oxford Lake.