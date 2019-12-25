Joe Medley's prep notebook: A whole lot under the tree for area fans in 2019

Area high school sports fans must’ve been good in 2019. Look at all that wound up under the tree this Christmas.
In football, Oxford, Piedmont and Clay Central got state championships. Jacksonville got its first-ever Super 7 appearance. Calhoun County got five semifinalists and two county-on-county semifinal games.
Meanwhile, postseason awards keep coming in, with Oxford’s Keith Etheredge, Jacksonville’s Clint Smith and Piedmont’s Steve Smith earning Alabama Sports Writers Association coach of the year awards.
The ASWA announces back and lineman of the year finalists Saturday night. Expect late-arriving gifts.
But calendar 2019 brought more than football success. Go back a little farther in the fall, and Donoho won its first state volleyball title since going back-to-back in 2011-12. Ohatchee’s Jayda Fair brought home an individual state title in cross country.
Track back to spring, and Donoho’s Jacob Lecroy made it back-to-back state golf titles, and the Falcons took runner-up in the team standings. Piedmont took runner-up in 3A baseball.
In track, Ohatchee’s 4x800-meter relay team finished first to help the Indians take third. Saks’ Halimah Bin-Yamin took state in shot put, and the Wildcats’ 4x100 relay team was first. Other state champions included Weaver’s Robert Gaines (high jump, 110 hurdles), Alexandria’s Kalee Johnson (discus), Lincoln’s Dalton Gowers (javelin), White Plains’ Savannah Yates (pole vault), Ohatchee’s Marli Hanks (discus).
Randolph County’s Trey McFarland took state in discus before transferring and helping Piedmont win a state football title.
Donoho’s Claire Hillman and Lily Grace Draper won state tennis championships.
Basketball season saw Talladega win it all, Sacred Heart’s boys and Anniston’s girls finish as runners-up, and Spring Garden’s boys made their first Final Four appearance since 2005.
The year started with Alexandria’s Christian Knop, one of Calhoun County’s most decorated athletes, finishing as an undefeated state champion for the fourth year in a row, setting a state record. He also finished his career with as state-record, 235-match winning streak.
Oxford’s wrestling program kept the good times going under first-year coach Kyle Routon, winning the school’s third state duals title. The Yellow Jackets have won duals titles in all three years of the event’s existence.
As the year ends. Oxford’s wrestling team is No. 1 in 6A in the Alabama Wrestling Coaches rankings. The 1A-5A rankings include No. 3 Ranburne, No. 4 Alexandria and No. 6 Cleburne County.
Noteworthy
—Piedmont will hold state championship trophy presentation Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. at the school. The Bulldogs outlasted Mobile Christian 26-24 to win the 3A state title, the Bulldogs’ fourth and third in five years.
—Here’s the schedule for varsity Calhoun County championship events this season: Volleyball, Oct. 5-7: (champion: Alexandria); cross country, Oct. 24 (champions: White Plains boys and girls); wrestling, Jan. 3, Pleasant Valley; basketball, Jan. 17-24, Jacksonville State; baseball, March 6-10 (March 11 rain date), Choccolocco Park; soccer, April 2-4, Choccolocco Park; golf, April 3-4, Pine Hill; track and field, April 7, Choccolocco Park; softball, April 7-10, Choccolocco Park. Tennis is tentatively set for Feb. 28-29 at Oxford Lake.