Editor's note: With four coverage-area teams playing in the Super 7 this week in Auburn, this is the third in a series of Joe Medley pieces that highlight special players from Clay Central, Jacksonville, Oxford and Piedmont who will represent the 256 area code on the state’s biggest stage. Today: Oxford’s Roc Taylor. Click here to read about other Yellow Jackets to watch.
OXFORD — Roc Taylor goes to the state finals wearing a wide grin, product of a profound complement.
Burned by the 6-foot-3, 212-pound junior wide receiver’s ability to ply his basketball rebounding skills to win 50-50 jump balls in September, Pinson Valley tried something else against Taylor in last week’s semifinal game. They put the state’s top prospect, Koolaid McKinstry, on Taylor.
A four-star athlete with major scholarship offers, also a key to Pinson Valley’s offense as a wide receiver, tried. Man, did he try.
Taylor caught five passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning touchdown.
With that as his intro to the state finals, Taylor gets a chance to do it on the state’s biggest stage this week. Oxford plays Spanish Fort in Friday’s Class 6A title game.
Taylor’s and Oxford’s big chance comes amid a rush of teams from the 256 area code to Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. Six will play in state finals. Besides Oxford, three more will represent The Anniston Star’s coverage area: Clay Central in 5A, Jacksonville in 4A and Piedmont in 3A.
Calhoun County’s three-team representation in the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s championship round for football marks the most ever.
The big stage means big exposure for all involved, and Taylor comes with some buzz. A three-star athlete often seen more as a basketball player, Taylor picked up an offer from Tennessee after his big performance against Pinson Valley last week.
Add that to reported offers Arkansas, South Carolina, Arkansas State, Florida Atlantic and Memphis, and Taylor’s stock has risen.
Imagine what another big performance on a big stage can do for him.
He’s done it all season. He has 61 catches for 1,213 yards and 17 touchdowns. That’s up from 47 catches, 755 yards and six touchdowns a year ago, when he made first-team All-Calhoun County but not all-state.
Doing it in games that matter most gets attention, and Taylor did it in both Oxford victories over two-time defending state champion Pinson Valley.
In the regular-season game at Pinson, Taylor’s jump-ball wins spearheaded Oxford’s coming back from a 19-0 deficit to win 34-33. Oxford milked Taylor’s matchup with cornerback Deshazio Williams for three touchdowns, all 50-50 balls to a bigger receiver who knows how to use his body.
Taylor was involved in the game-winning touchdown. Trey Higgins, about to fall backward with tacklers at his feet, launched in Taylor’s director. Taylor, working against two defenders, put up enough of a battle to produce a tipped ball, and Mitchell caught it.
Two months later, in the state semifinals, Oxford’s No. 4 found himself lined up across from Pinson Valley’s No. 1 and showed himself to be more than a jump-ball guy.
Taylor overtook two Pinson Valley defenders during the flight of Higgins’ 62-yard touchdown bomb to him in the third quarter.
Facing fourth-and-eight from Pinson Valley’s 13-yard line, Oxford went to Taylor again. He lined up in the slot and curled outside as two outside receivers slanted inside.
Taylor leaped while walling off McKinstry with his back. When McKinstry undercut him from behind, sending Taylor crashing to the ground just over the goal line, Taylor held onto the pass.
It’s time to think of Taylor as a top receiver. Because he showed it against the state’s best competition, he has the chance to show it on the state’s biggest stage.
Then he’ll have all basketball season to show college recruiters late to his party what an athlete he is.