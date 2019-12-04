Other Yellow Jackets to watch:
—Quarterback Trey Higgins is a Mississippi State baseball commit, but he deserves credit as one of this state’s best quarterbacks. Aside from the fact that he has accounted for more than 3,200 yards in total offense, including more than 1,000 yards rushing, he has the “it” factor. He can make the special play when Oxford needs it the most. People looking back on this season will remember his falling-down, tipped-ball touchdown pass to Miguel Mitchell to win the first Pinson Valley game, but Higgins’ “it” factor came through more on a long, third-down pass down Oxford’s sideline that kept the winning drive alive. Scrambling to his right, Higgins had to get the ball over a taller defender to a shorter Zay Britt. Higgins dropped the ball to Britt’s right, and Britt made a leaning/falling catch, with his body out of bounds but his feet in. It was a great catch, but just as great of a throw. Plays like that in the state finals get remembered for years.
—Speaking of Britt, what a Swiss Army Knife he’s proven to be for Oxford this season. A former Munford standout in his second season as a Yellow Jacket, Britt has eight receiving touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns, two touchdowns on punt returns and two touchdown passes, one off a fake punt. Oh, and he averages 36 yards a punt and holds on extra points. He’s a fun player to watch.
—It’s hard to have a discussion about players from the “256” getting their shot on the big stage without mentioning running back J.B. Carlisle, who will carry a couple of banners in Jordan-Hare Stadium. He carries Oxford’s banner like he carries the ball … to the tune of more than 1,400 yards this season, despite missing three-and-a-half games with a rib injury. He also carries a banner for Anniston, which came one game short of the state finals. He transferred from Anniston before his junior season.
—People getting their first look at Oxford in Auburn on Saturday will hear one name a lot … Fegans. Defensive backs Antwon, Trequon and Delvon Fegans are big reasons the Yellow Jackets have nine defensive touchdowns this season, including Trequon’s pick-six against Pinson Valley in last week’s semifinal game. Seven of those were pick-sixes by Fegans brothers. Antwon also carries a banner for Jacksonville Christian, which no longer fields a varsity program because of low participation.
