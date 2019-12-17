Joe Medley: Reclassification did Oxford no favors

The Alabama High School Athletic Association’s latest reclassification gave Oxford a much easier 6A region but didn’t do the Yellow Jackets any favors.
Iron makes iron, and rising to the level of Region 6 helped Oxford become a 6A champion in 2019. The challenge of Pinson Valley and Clay-Chalkville in what former Oxford coach Ryan Herring called the “SEC West” of 6A regions was beneficial.
There’s just not the same challenge in Pell City, Fort Payne and four move-ups from 5A.
The change also leaves Oxford in a seven-team region, which means six region games and lots of schedule room for non-region games. That sets up a conflict between what some would like to see for Oxford’s schedule and what Oxford likely needs to do.
Wouldn’t it be nice, some are lining up on social media to say, for Oxford to summon the days of old from memory and back into reality? Add gate games against nearby brand names like Alexandria, Clay Central or Jacksonville.
Do we hear Anniston?
Oxford would be favored in those games, and those opponents come within two classifications of 6A. That means wins by those opponents would help Oxford in any potential region tiebreakers.
Problem is, it’s hard to see Oxford needing tiebreakers in the new region. With such a weak region, Oxford coach Keith Etheredge needs non-region games that prime the Yellow Jackets for deep playoff runs in 6A.
Oxford must take care of business in Region 7 while trying to bring more Region 6 flavor onto the schedule, so easier doesn’t mean better. The 2020-22 reclassification did the new 6A champions no favors.