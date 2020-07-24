Joe Medley: Playing with COVID-19, means we accept risk

There’s little funny about futility, but Todd Ginn’s fine sense of irony got the best of him.
Like fall-sports coaches all over Alabama, he read the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s “best practices” document for play amid the COVID-19 pandemic, approved by the Central Board on Wednesday.
Among measures for football, and in the interest of minimizing infection risk, only one captain for each team will participate in coin tosses.
Make it three people — two captains and a referee, socially distanced — at midfield for football’s version of “gentlemen, start your engines.”
“I thought it was funny that we only send one person out for the coin toss, when there’s 22 guys about to be getting at it out there,” Ginn said Friday, at the Calhoun County Quarterback Club’s second annual media day.
Therein lies the reality of playing football while a highly contagious potential killer hops from human to human.
Go ahead and extend the players’ sideline box from 50 to 80 yards, which the AHSAA did for social distancing.
Go ahead and find the most spacious accommodations on campus for teams to dress, each player at least six feet apart.
Handle transportation smartly, have longer timeouts and quarter breaks and limit crowd sizes.
The game clock will still digitally tick through 48 game minutes over four, 12-minute quarters. While it moves, football players will slam into each other, pile up and breathe on each other.
They’ll sweat, slobber, spit and spew those potentially lethal, microscopic particles we all now swear we can see after months of pandemic living.
Rule of thumb: if the mouthpiece ejects upon contact, it didn’t go alone.
Let’s just all acknowledge that truth before preseason practice starts next week and football players, inevitably, hit each other in the most socially undistant sport known to man.
Well, besides wrestling.
“The one thing I know about football is, football is a contact game,” Ohatchee’s coach Scott Martin said. “Obviously, I don’t think you can play football with masks on.
“A lot of it comes down to your state and your local school system, so a lot of decisions will have to be made on their end of it.”
Indeed, local school officials all over Alabama must weigh whether to take the AHSAA up on its call to play fall sports as scheduled. Fall sports include football, the cash cow that does more than any sport to fund every sport.
Fall sports include the sport that sports fans in Alabama most associate with essential living, let alone normal living. Just how many elected school officials want the blowback of locking all the footballs in a highly secured vault?
Playing means accepting the risk that a high school athlete could become infected, and it will happen.
Once it happens, maybe that young person gets sick, or maybe not.
Maybe sick enough for hospitalization, or maybe not.
Maybe sick enough for a ventilator or sick enough to die, or maybe not.
An asymptomatic young person can transmit the virus to an older person, say a coach, trainer parent or grandparent. May the maybes and maybe-nots be ever on their side.
It means we could find ourselves reading tragic stories while numbing on acceptable collateral damage this fall.
Or maybe not.
God, may we not.
There’s so much that even medical experts don’t know about this novel virus. Uncertainty allows us all the plausible deniability to squint and see our own spin on the situation.
Our desires, even our politics wind up doing the talking.
We have one certainty. Playing means accepting risk, and front-line coaches can only manage risk.
AHSAA executive director Steve Savarese’s word of choice was “mitigate.”
Coaches care and will even deny their very natures to show it. White Plains’ Chandler Tyree, a former Oxford linebacker whose intense heart beats for contact, plans to keep his players hitting something besides each other as much as possible.
“Most of the time, for our numbers, we have to go against bags a lot, anyway,” he said. “So that’s going to help us a ton, as far as contact, over and over and over in practice.”
Then again, he must ultimately test his players to decide which ones need to start, and which ones need to back up. There’s one way to do it in football, and bags ain’t it.
“Those of you all who know me and followed me when I played, that is the complete opposite of what I want to do,” Tyree said. “I want to hit somebody in the mouth every single day. That’s just how I played. That’s how I was raised. That’s football.
“But right now, we have to do everything we can to be safe and give these kids a chance to play football.”
That’s why the AHSAA tinkered with players’ sideline boxes, timeouts and such. It’ll have to do, until the hitting starts.
“The AHSAA is doing the best they can, with the information they have,” Ginn said. “We’re just really excited. Whatever they put forward, we’ll work with, we’ll do.
“Just getting this opportunity to play, let these guys play, that’s what it’s about. Whatever we have to do to make that happen, we’ll be willing to do it for sure.”