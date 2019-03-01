BIRMINGHAM — Chucky Miller closed a loop Friday, and the long-time Talladega coach just might have opened another one.
With 3-month-old grandson Grayson Miller in attendance, Chucky Miller scored the family’s first state basketball championship. This after lots and lots of trying.
Talladega’s 60-48 victory over West Limestone in Legacy Arena marked Chucky’s 759th victory at Wellborn and Talladega. His dad, Chuck senior, won 704 games at Alexandria and Talladega, good enough to make the Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame’s 2010 class, as well as the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame and Jacksonville State University hall.
Chuck Jr. is 759-340 in 39 years as a head coach, 19 at Talladega and 20 at Wellborn.
Chuck Sr., who died Sept. 13 of last year at 88, was 704-250 in 31 years as a head coach, five at Alexandria and 26 before retiring at Talladega.
They’re the winningest father-son coaching tandem in state history. Until Friday, however, they had no state championships.
They’ve coached in state tournaments. They played in state tournaments. Chuck Jr.’s last three teams made it to Birmingham despite having to play their area tournaments on the road.
They coached together, with Chuck Jr. on his dad’s staff for one year, and would that they could’ve won a title together in 1979. Would that Chuck Sr., who last saw his son coach in last year’s Northeast Regional, could’ve been in Legacy Arena on Friday.
The basketball gods chose the next-best thing. With mom Bonnie, wife Becky, sons Ryan and Trey and baby Grayson in Becky’s arms most of the game, the Millers officially became champions. Trey, who played in the 2006 state tournament, and Ryan didn’t go into coaching but keep stats.
Maybe it establishes Grayson as a family good-luck charm. Certainly, it closes a loop while opening another one.