There’s never a point in running up the score for the sake of running up a score, but who’s ready for a rule, complete with margin threshold and suspensions for offending coaches?
They have one in Nassau County, N.Y., and Plainedge High School’s Rob Shaver will miss his team’s next game after a 61-13 rout of South Side. The 48-point margin surpassed the county’s 42-point threshold, and requiring an explanation. Shaver didn’t have one, according to CBSsports.com.
For background, Plainedge and South Side entered the game unbeaten.
Plainedge is a part of New York’s second-highest classification for football. At 697 students, according to the New York Public High School Athletic Association, the school falls squarely in the 500-964 range for Class A.
Same for South Side, with an NYPHSAA enrollment number of 798.
This wasn’t like Oxford playing Donoho: good teams from the same county, but in vastly different classifications and with no business playing each other.
Plainedge clearly has the better team, and its first team reportedly played one quarter. South Side coach Phil Onesto said he has “no issues” with how Shaver conducted his team.
What to make of this?
Again, there’s no point in humiliation, especially in high school sports. If Shaver pulled his starters early, then he clearly never intended to humiliate his opponent.
Had he left his starters in, then he’d deserve bad press … not just for a class foul, but for unnecessarily risking injury for his starters.
To make it a rule, however, complete with carpet call and suspension, takes things over the top. If county officials consider 42 points too much spread, then end the game when the team on the plus end of the scoreboard gets within one score of it.
It’s called a mercy rule.