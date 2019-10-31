BIRMINGHAM — Let Jamie Clendenin’s nowhere-to-somewhere story stand as a clinic to young high school coaches everywhere, toiling on lower levels and finding a fit.
Never let passion wane, because the right person just might be in the gym.
Clendenin kept his passion irrepressible, and today he stands as a coach who returned a high school volleyball dynasty back to relevance in two seasons.
Donoho rallied from behind to beat Westminster-Oak Mountain in Thursday’s five-set Class 1A final, winning its 11th state title and first since 2012. Had the Falcons lost, they still would’ve logged their 11th runner-up finish, and first since 2015.
Donoho stands as an elite volleyball program in Alabama again, in no small part because Clendenin just wouldn’t … sit … down.
Rewind back a couple of years. Donoho’s program, trying to find its way after the Janice Slay, went looking for a coach. Again.
Donoho athletics director Steve Gendron was on his second search for a volleyball coach, but he didn’t have to search far. He’d seen his coach, at a junior-high tournament.
Actually, Gendron heard Clendenin coaching Weaver, more than saw him.
“Jamie is a very loud guy,” Gendron said. “I was like, who’s that, yelling, passionate about junior-high volleyball?
“I was impressed with what we he was doing, and impressed with how girls reacted to his coaching style, so I kind of put that in my pocket.”
But a junior-high coach, jumping right into the Donoho job?
To appreciate where Donoho returned, appreciate where Donoho has been. Before adding 2019, the Falcons won state titles in 1979, 1980, 1987, 1988, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2011, 2012. They finished runners-up in 1977, 1978, 1981, 1983, 1986, 1992, 1993, 1995, 2013 and 2015.
One could run down eight substate titles, three sectional titles, 18 regional titles, 11 Calhoun County titles and area titles from here to Jimmy Carter, but therein lies the point. A lot of ink has justifiably spilled on Bayside Academy’s streak of 18 state championships, and Donoho was that kind of program from Carter to Barack Obama.
That’s why two down years, including a seven-win 2017, went over like a C on a report card at Donoho.
So, what did Gendron see that told him Clendenin was ready? Gendron couldn’t have certainty about much, other than he knew the Falcons could get busy. Real busy.
“He just makes the girls work,” Gendron said. “They see that he is passionate about it.
“Jamie comes in, and we’re doing stuff during the summer, conditioning, doing a whole lot of things. It’s a lot of conditioning. If you watch Jamie run a practice, it’s impressive. The girls are always doing something.”
That much, Gendron could predict, just by Clendenin’s volume and frequency at a junior-high tournament.
That much, all could see Thursday, as Clendenin greeted each of his players, as they came out of the pre-match handshake. He jumped to meet each one, both hands up for double leaping high-fives.
Throughout the match, he came closest to sitting while squatting.
He wasn’t so audible during a state-championship match in the Birmingham CrossPlex’s Bill Harris’ Arena. Cheering sections limited his range, but you knew Donoho was playing. How?
Clendenin’s lips were moving. Constantly.
His white-soled maroon sneakers moved. Constantly.
His fingernails? Forgive him. He can expend only so much energy during a match without a snack.
“I don’t have any left,” Clendenin said. “There’s no more stressful time in the next couple of days, so I can go back home and let them heal back up.”
All of that energy helped Donoho rally from a 24-18 hole to win the fourth set 28-26 Thursday, facing down match point repeatedly, and Clendenin turned into a high-five machine during the set break.
That turned into a 7-0 start to the fifth set, which turned into a state title.
A title turned a junior-high coach into a state-championship coach.
From where does all of this passion come? Clendenin credits former Jacksonville soccer coach Bruce Shumaker, who kept him on the team as a 236-pound sophomore with an ankle injury. Clendenin jogged two miles on crutches to try out.
“He trusted that I would get better, and I lost 50 pounds going into my junior year,” said Clendenin, who wound up a key player on a Final Four team as a senior. “The drive that I got from my coaches in high school has made me persevere where I am now.”
Don’t bet on Donoho’s resurgence under Clendenin becoming a one-off. Gendron can see his hunch paying off that way, too.
“Young girls — fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders — they’re excited to see what the varsity is doing,” he said. “That’s neat to see.”