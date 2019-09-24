Nine teams that call Calhoun County home made the playoffs in 2018, and at least nine look the part as the season reaches the midpoint.
Undefeated Oxford just beat two-time defending Class 6A champion Pinson Valley and looks on its way to playing Gardendale for a region title.
Undefeated Alexandria makes the turn with a non-region game against Cleburne County after beating two 5A, Region 6 opponents by a combined score of 88-14. Region games against Sardis (2-2), winless Southside, undefeated Etowah and winless Douglass lie ahead.
Undefeated Wellborn has steamrolled all comers and looks to be on a collision course with Piedmont for the 3A, Region 6 title. Pleasant Valley just gained an inside track on a playoff spot from that region by beating Saks.
Undefeated Ohatchee just crushed previously unbeaten Westbrook Christian and looks well on its way to a clash with Ranburne for the 2A, Region 6 title.
Jacksonville and Anniston appear to have played their way into a three-way battle with Oneonta for the 4A, Region 6 title.
Donoho just lost the likely 1A, Region 5 title game against Spring Garden, but the Falcons recovered to finish second in the region in 2018. No reason to think they won’t again.
Most of these teams look likely to finish in the top two of their regions, meaning they would open the playoffs at home. All look likely to get one of their regions’ four qualifying spots.
Who knows what surprises could emerge elsewhere, because these are boom times for prep football in Calhoun County. Enjoy them while they’re here.