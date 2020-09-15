Joe Medley: Best practices might slow virus, not stopping it

If we’ve learned one thing in a month of fall sports on schedule, COVID-19 pandemic or not, it’s that school officials, coaches and athletes can follow best practices and still end up wrong.
Wrong, as in infections, quarantines, forfeits and, hopefully, not worse.
So far, we’ve not heard of hospitalizations stemming from infections within school-sports teams, be they team personnel, family or otherwise. The question follows … would those involved even know for sure how a seriously ill individual got infected?
What we know is that Donoho’s football team had to reschedule one game, forfeit another and play two more with players out because of a positive test or contact tracing.
We know that Weaver will forfeit its game with Piedmont on Friday and next week’s game with Armuchee (Ga.) High School because test and tracing took too many players into quarantine plus acclimation.
We know that Jacksonville has played on without players who tested positive or snagged in tracing.
We know White Plains and Weaver volleyball teams just returned from two-week quarantines.
There could be others that didn’t go public, but a consistent theme follows. Those involved offer up the rundown of best practices they followed, and it all sounds right.
White Plains volleyball senior Lily Ponder said the Wildcats did everything they knew to do before she tested positive. When they returned from quarantine, the Wildcats further adjusted to more spread-out water breaks.
Jacksonville football coach Clint Smith closed down the locker room this season. Players change elsewhere and drive to games separately.
Responsible people do all they can, but they can’t control infections that come from outside the team. They can only hope that their spread defense is at least as good as their spread offense.
As for less-important worries about how COVID-19 issues impact teams’ seasons, imagine how winless Donoho’s season might look, had the Falcons played two developmental non-region games before taking on region play.
Forfeits have become regular features in lists of state scores, and that’s to be expected. Hopefully, no worse comes from the AHSAA’s decision to play on and pass decisions on to local school boards.
Protocols and best practices might be helping everyone avoid worse, but there’s no avoiding COVID-19. It’s impacting things, best practices be damned.