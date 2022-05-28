Joe Medley: A look back on the school year that was in Calhoun County high school sports

Nothing like a flood of graduation and farewell pictures on social media to put the 2021-22 school year in high school sports into perspective.
So many blue and red maps.
So many great athletes and coaches, leaving the scene.
It was a year to remind us of the beauty of following high school sports in this market. Every season, teams from here make it to the last level of postseason. When that many teams get that far, some win.
It doesn’t happen without great athletes and coaches.
The Class of 2022 has quite a few seniors who’ve made a name for themselves in sports around here, and most of them spent part of Thursday in caps and gowns. Others had their graduation ceremonies on other days.
Every school in Calhoun County can claim a few.
Some great coaches and great people will no longer roam our sidelines and dugouts, most having reached that time to move on.
Like the great graduating athletes, those coaches will be missed.
With those sentiments in mind, here’s a look back on the school year that was in Calhoun County high school sports:
The Maps Club
Pinned to my Twitter page, @jmedley_star, is a list of team state champions and runners-up in Alabama High School Athletic Association sports. How many, would you guess?
Try two touchdowns, with extra points.
The AHSAA sent 14 blue champions and red runners-up maps to Calhoun County in 2021-22. If that seems like a lot for a county not named Baldwin, Jefferson or Madison, it is.
And it isn’t. We’re used to that around here because of the competitiveness of high school sports. The market is just big enough to support 14 schools that play varsity sports and just small enough to breed familiarity, and the competition that comes with it.
Salute to the state champions: Piedmont football, Donoho volleyball, Weaver wrestling, Jacksonville boys basketball and Anniston boys track.
Salute to the runners-up, who made it to the last rung of postseason. Many came so close to state titles: Oxford girls basketball, Ohatchee wrestling, White Plains girls cross country, Pleasant Valley boys cross country, White Plains girls golf, White Plains girls outdoor track, Donoho girls tennis, Piedmont baseball and Alexandria softball.
When we say close, we mean Weaver edging Ohatchee by one point in 1A-4A wrestling.
We mean Trinity Presbyterian outscoring Piedmont 11-10 over three games in their 3A baseball title series.
We mean Alexandria softball romping through the Class 5A winners’ bracket at state before falling 6-5 then 3-0 in the “if” game with Hayden in the finals.
Donoho girls tennis had 41 points in the 1A-3A bracket at state and led after the first day. Bayside Academy wound up with 48.
White Plains girls track led the 4A field after the first day at state.
That’s how close Calhoun County’s map haul came to melting into a much more blue hue of purple.
Great senior class
Then again, Piedmont football had to mount an historic comeback to win the 3A state title game against Montgomery Academy. It would’ve been impossible, without plays made by Austin Estes, Omarion Foster, Landon Smart and Noah Reedy down the stretch.
They’re Class of ’22.
Anniston likely wouldn’t have won its first state title in boys basketball in 12 years without Antonio Kite and Mark Toyer, and how to measure the difference Kite made in football the past two years? He played well enough to sign with Alabama.
They’re Class of ’22, along with teammate Tadyn Jones, Anniston’s valedictorian.
Alexandria’s Lauren Sechrest made her last stroke as a high school golfer at Hampton Cove, sinking a birdie putt to clinch an individual state title. Classmates Rylee Gattis and Ashley Phillips just finished special high school careers in softball, and Phillips did it in basketball. Jaden New won five state wrestling titles, and Javais McGhee is the reigning All-Calhoun County Class 4A-6A player of the year in football.
Kaleah Taylor, Lauren Ellard and Mikiya Wilson helped Oxford girls basketball make its first-ever Final Four appearance, and county-tourney MVP Rylan Houck was the common denominator on boys teams that won four consecutive county titles and made three consecutive Northeast Regionals.
Sean Parnell and Jalen McCants, to name a couple, brought Saks within a breath of being the team to play Montgomery Academy in Birmingham. Someone should preserve the film or FNN Broadcast of the Saks-Piedmont overtime semifinal classic in the Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame.
Could any one game speak more volumes about the strength and competitiveness of Calhoun County high school sports?
Where would Ohatchee football have been the past three years, without Eli Ennis and Wyatt Reaves, to name a couple?
How to sum up what Anna Strickland meant to White Plains girls cross country and track?
Pleasant Valley’s Rylee Haynes was as good a year-round athlete as one could find, playing bigger than her size in sports where size matters and wielding a big bat in softball. Multisport classmate Marlie Wright was valedictorian.
We’ll all remember Star photographer Steve Gross’ picture of Donoho’s Maggie Wakefield, suspended in midair with her celebratory championship leap as the Falcons won their second state volleyball title in three years. What maps would not be on display, without her strength and fierceness at the volleyball net in front of a soccer net?
We’ll soon find out what Calhoun County high school sports will look like without these and other stars, because nearly every school just handed diplomas to athletes who deserve to be long remembered.
Coaching goodbyes
Can anyone remember a year that saw so many coaches both tenured and accomplished leave the scene?
Jamie Clendenin restored Donoho volleyball, helping the Falcons bring home two blue maps and a red map. He made nervous energy on the sideline endearing and taught at least one coach in the state to never question how fundamentally sound his teams are.
Mark Sanders posted two nine-win seasons with Donoho football, before injuries and COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the Falcons the past two years. He embodies a gentle giant with a taste for Metallica’s head-banging music.
White Plains’ softball team plays on Rachel Ford Field. She’s tough. As a general rule, things aren’t good when the ponytail bobs up and down and left to right in quick succession, but her players love her. She made White Plains softball a competitive point of light.
Alexandria has been a fixture at or near the top of the county baseball scene under Andy Shaw. His consistently well-coached teams spoke volumes, even if he didn’t.
Jason Johnson put consistently competitive teams on the basketball court for the Valley Cubs. He, too, reflected the coaching culture of Alexandria, where saying less says more, but his dry wit will be missed.
Scott Martin made Ohatchee a force in county high school football, all while revealing the beauty of the “Ugly Eagle” offense under Friday night lights and touting the beauty of life in general on Facebook.
John Moore made White Plains competitive in cross country and had a hand in its rise in track. Two new cross country courses in the county have his footprints all over them, and credit him with an assist when Anniston’s boys won a county cross country title a few years ago.
The soccer community will miss Chelsea Mize, who earned county and state coach-of-the-year honors in 2021. She uplifted Weaver’s boys’ and girls’ programs in her favorite sport and guided them through tragedy, after Isaac Crook died.
Donoho’s Matthew Wright handed off the head coaching reins for Donoho boys soccer after 2021 and stayed to assist this year. He’s had a major hand in uplifting the Calhoun County soccer scene.
Want to learn something about soccer? Watch a game with Matthew Wright.
Jay Jenkins led Donoho girls soccer to two Final Fours and five county titles. True to his sense of humor, he did his best to make wigs and unicorn hats a sideline fashion statement.