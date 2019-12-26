JCA Holiday Classic: Thunder, Purple Devils advance to title games

JACKSONVILLE — Today’s championship games in the annual Jacksonville Christian Academy Holiday Classic will be identical matchups. The Jacksonville Christian girls meet Ragland at 4 p.m. for the girls title. Immediately afterward, around 5:30, the Thunder and the Purple Devils play for the boys crown.
Veteran JCA head coach Tommy Miller’s boys advanced with a 61-23 win over Victory Christian. Ragland coach Andy Eden’s boys defeated Gaylesville 59-17. Each game had a running clock throughout the fourth quarter. The same two teams met for the boys title in last year’s Holiday Classic with Ragland coming out on top 66-63. The Purple Devils edged Jacksonville Christian 86-82 in a regular-season game on Dec. 12 in Ragland.
Miller said he could see both positives and negatives to being in a running-clock game ahead of a game expected to be much closer. On the down side, Thursday’s game might have been “a little bit too easy.”
On the plus side, “We didn’t have to play four hard quarters,” Miller noted before adding, “but neither did Ragland.”
The Thunder (10-3) held a 22-8 lead over Victory Christian after one quarter. Eli Fair scored eight of his game-high 17 points in the first period, including a pair of 3-point baskets. Kobe Messer had seven of his 15 in the first. JCA led 32-13 at halftime. In the third quarter, JCA’s margin was 21-5 to force the running clock. Fair had nine points, including his third trey, in the third. He sat out much of the second quarter and all of the fourth but finished with 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Chase Vinson scored 10 of his 13 points in the third. Point guard Brady Shaddix contributed six assists, four rebounds, four steals and four points to the win. Reserves Tavian Alexander and Mason Johnson each netted six points and Alexander added five rebounds. Pate Cheatwood led Victory Christian with eight points.
Jacksonville Christian girls 62, Victory Christian 18: Victory Christian scored the game’s first two points but trailed 19-2 after one quarter. The Thunder needed almost three minutes to score but Rebekah Carter’s layup energized her teammates. Kylie Cupp and Elizabeth Goss canned 3-point baskets from the right wing on consecutive possessions and Cupp got a layup on a give-and-go from Carter to make it 10-2. Reserve Abbie Stovall got an inside bucket, Goss netted another trey and reserve Hannah Clayton closed out the first quarter with two baskets in the paint.
Jacksonville Christian head coach Katy Miller Bryant stopped pressing after one quarter but still led 39-4 at halftime and 56-5 after three periods. Cupp finished with three 3-pointers and 11 points. Carter, Goss and reserve point guard Karli Barnwell each scored eight points for the Thunder. Barnwell had two triples and was 2 of 2 at the foul line. Carter claimed nine rebounds and was 2 of 2 at the stripe, too. Goss led in steals with three.
Ragland 59 boys, Gaylesville 17: Only one player scored in double figures for the Purple Devils but 11 players contributed points as Ragland improved to 10-1. Sloan Phillips had eight of his game-best 12 points in the first quarter as Ragland outscored the Trojans 24-0. Nathaniel Kelley added nine points to the win. Matt Trammell and Braxton Layton each tallied six points and C.J. Lawler had five points.
Ragland girls 53, Gaylesville 48: In the only competitive game of the day, Ragland outscored Gaylesville 23-13 in the fourth quarter to earn its place in today’s championship game. The Purple Devils trailed 15-8 after one quarter, 23-16 at halftime and 35-30 after three quarters. Sammy Day-Jones scored eight of her 12 points in the fourth quarter and Cadence Buchanan had five of her 11 points in the final eight minutes. Campbell Adams also scored 21 points, nine in the third. Nya Brewster added eight points.
Kambre Reed led Gaylesville with 16 points. Peyton Bright added 10 points for the Trojans.