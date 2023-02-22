Jacksonville rides late surge, secures second straight Final Four berth

JACKSONVILLE — With 3:49 left to play, Jacksonville senior Cam Johnson’s 3-pointer bounced off the rim at least three or four times before it finally dropped through the net.
It was just that kind of day for the Golden Eagles, who cruised to a 71-52 victory over Etowah in the Class 4A Northeast Regional championship game Wednesday afternoon at Jacksonville State.
“It hit every part of the rim,” Etowah coach James Graves said, his voice a mix of disbelief and self-deprecating laughter. “It bounced in, and it hit the backboard, and then it went in.”
At times, it felt like scoring was effortless for a Jacksonville team that scored 18 points off fast breaks. Yet, that doesn’t mean the Golden Eagles (27-6) didn’t have to earn their second-consecutive Final Four appearance.
With 3:20 left in the third, Etowah cut the deficit to three points. Jacksonville coach Tres Buzan called a timeout to remind his guys that they don’t have to force anything. They could get any shot they wanted.
The pep talk seemed to work. Jacksonville ended the quarter on an 11-4 run before outscoring Etowah 17-8 in the final quarter.
“I’m really proud of how we closed the game,” Buzan said. “From the end of the third quarter through the fourth quarter. That is when I think we played our best basketball.”
Wednesday’s victory was the next milestone of a journey the Golden Eagles have been on since they claimed the program’s first state championship last season with an 85-49 win over Escambia County.
In the 12 months since the win, Jacksonville’s players have heard plenty of talk about repeating both in the hallways and elsewhere in the community.
Does that add to the pressure they faced this season?
“Yeah and no,” Jacksonville senior Caden Johnson said. “We just gotta keep the outside talk and not really listen to that. Stay in our circle and just prepare what we’re doing.”
On Wednesday, what the Golden Eagles were doing was leaning on All-Tournament member Caden Johnson (19 points, six rebounds, four assists) and the Class 4A Northeaster Regional All-Tournament MVP John Broom (19 points, eight rebounds).
“It feels really good to be on the all-tournament team and win MVP,” Broom said. “In our eyes, our whole team is all-tournament team. … We’re just blessed.”
Fellow starters Devin Barksdale and Cam Johnson more than made their mark on Wednesday’s game, scoring 12 and 10 points, respectively, while combining for seven rebounds and six assists.
Remaining starter Ethan Duke scored six of his eight points in the third quarter when the game was at its tightest.
“Four of our five starters get a ton of the limelight and Ethan is the guy behind the scenes doing all of the stuff nobody wants to do. … And he embraces that role, Buzan said. “He is like an offensive lineman in football. He knows he is not going to be glorified much, but he’s perfectly happy playing his role.”
Duke also grabbed six rebounds, all on the defensive end, to set up nine of Jacksonville’s fast-break points, a fact which wasn’t lost on the opposing coach after the game.
“They got a lot of baskets in transition,” Graves said. “Where they would get a rebound and throw it long on us. … We used to crashing the boards and dropping one back and they used to taking off with two. I can’t complain with how we competed. Our shots just didn’t fall, especially in the fourth quarter.”
The Golden Eagles will head to Birmingham next for a Final Four showdown against the winner of Hale County-Bibb County on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
“I would say today was more of an ugly win than a pretty win," Buzan said. "But we got it done and couldn’t be more proud of our guys.”
Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep