Jacksonville rides late surge, secures second straight Final Four berth

Jacksonville boys celebrate regional championship

Jacksonville secured its second-consecutive trip to the Final Four with a 71-52 win over Etowah on Wednesday afternoon.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — With 3:49 left to play, Jacksonville senior Cam Johnson’s 3-pointer bounced off the rim at least three or four times before it finally dropped through the net. 

It was just that kind of day for the Golden Eagles, who cruised to a 71-52 victory over Etowah in the Class 4A Northeast Regional championship game Wednesday afternoon at Jacksonville State.

