Jacksonville High announces three coaching moves

Tres Buzan calls out instructions while coaching Jacksonville High School's girls' basketball team during the 2021 Calhoun County basketball tournament. He will take over the boys' program, after Shane Morrow was relieved of his duties Monday. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville High School announced new head coaches for three varsity sports Tuesday, with Tres Buzan moving from girls' to boys' basketball, Corey Mize taking over girls' basketball and Jessica Oliver taking over softball.

Jacksonville principal Russ Waits announced the moves Tuesday.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.