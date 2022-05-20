Jacksonville downs Wellborn in spring football exhibition

WELLBORN — The Jacksonville Golden Eagles traveled to Wellborn to face off against Panthers in a spring exhibition game Friday night. The two varsity squads played for three quarters with Jacksonville coming out on top 48-22.
Wellborn was the first to strike with a touchdown rush from rising senior running back Xavier Parker. Another rising senior running back, Jesse Lewis, rushed in for the two-point conversion to give the Panthers a 8-0 lead with 8:33 remaining in the first quarter.
“They came out and hit us in the mouth,” Jacksonville head coach Clint Smith said, “but I was proud of our guys and how they settled into the game, especially defensively. Just proud of the guys and the way they played, the effort they played with.”
It didn’t take Jacksonville long to respond with a scoring drive of its own. A 34-yard touchdown pass from soon to be junior quarterback Jim Ogle to receiver Kydric Fisher put the Golden Eagles on the board. Mason Terrell’s ensuing extra point was converted, leading to an 8-7 Wellborn lead with 5:45 to go in the first quarter.
A Jacksonville interception late in the first quarter gave the Golden Eagles all the momentum they needed to score again in the opening period. After another Ogle to Fisher pass play, G Turner rushed in to score the second touchdown of the quarter for Jacksonville. The extra point was missed, giving Jacksonville a 13-8 advantage.
Ogle was intercepted by Parker off of a tipped pass early in the second quarter. The Panthers could not take advantage of the turnover, as they were forced to punt during the following offensive possession. Jacksonville’s Zae English scored on a 7-yard rush with 4:34 left in the half. After the converted extra point, the Golden Eagles extended their lead to 20-8.
The play of the evening came as the end of the first half neared. Ogle threw a perfect over the shoulder pass after scrambling out of the pocket that connected with rising freshman Will Phillips for an 80-yard touchdown with 13.0 seconds left on the clock. Terrell hit another extra point to push the Jacksonville lead to 27-8.
Ogle entered the halftime break with 223 yards on 7-of-10 passing attempts.
“It was just a great throw,” Smith said about the play. “Will Phillips, a current eighth grader who’s going to be a freshman next year, caught the ball in stride and did a really good job. I thought we had some guys really step up.”
Ogle showed off his arm again to open the second half of play with a 64-yard touchdown pass to Fisher after scrambling to escape the Wellborn defensive pressure. Another made extra point led to a 34-8 Jacksonville lead with 10:08 remaining in the third.
Wellborn did not quit though. Rising senior quarterback Grayson Johnson scored the second Wellborn touchdown on an 8-yard rush. The Panthers converted a two-point attempt to cut the Jacksonville lead to 34-16.
“We got out there and saw some mistakes we need to fix before the regular season,” Wellborn head coach Jeff Smith said. “We opted to have spring training and to play a game in the spring to put ourselves out there. By doing that we get to see our shortcomings and we have a chance this summer to fix them and get better.”
Jacksonville responded with another impressive play by Ogle as he scored on a 20-yard scramble to extend Jacksonville’s lead to 41-16. TJ Wilson recovered a fumble by Wellborn on the following kickoff and scored. This pushed the lead to 48-16.
“I think it gives us a lot of confidence,” Ogle said about the game, “with our defense and with our offense. I think it really gave us a lot of confidence to see what we could do against a good team like that.”
Wellborn then scored on their next drive thanks to a Parker 5-yard rush. The score was 48–22 Jacksonville as the third quarter ended and the junior varsity teams entered to compete in the final quarter.
For Wellborn, Lewis finished with 16 carries for 101 yards. Parker added 88 yards and two touchdowns on the ground on 11 carries. Omarian Curry finished with 100 rushing yards on seven carries.