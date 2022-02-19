Jacksonville boys grind out win over 4A No. 1 Westminster Christian in NE Regional

JACKSONVILLE — Saturday’s play at the Northeast Regional featured the much-anticipated Class 4A semifinal between the two teams at the top of the final Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings — No. 1 Westminster Christian of Huntsville and No. 2 Jacksonville. Veteran Westminster coach Ronnie Stapler wanted a game in the 50s against the high-scoring Golden Eagles.
Stapler got half his wish. The only problem for Westminster fans was that while the Wildcats limited Jacksonville to exactly 50 points the Eagles held the Wildcats to 41. Jacksonville improved to 25-5 on the season and advanced to Wednesday’s 10:45 a.m. regional championship game against Handley. Westminster Christian’s season ended at 26-7.
“We know that there are going to be games where we’ve got to grind it out half-court style. We’ve struggled with it at times and we purposefully played teams that we knew were going to be like that. It’s starting to pay off for us, I think,” first-year Jacksonville coach Shane Morrow said. “I hope we’re clicking at the right time. You’ve got to give Westminster a lot of credit. They do that to everybody. I don’t care who they play. They slow people down and make it a grind-it-out game.”
In the decisive second quarter, Morrow’s Eagles showed the Pete Mathews Coliseum crowd Westminster wasn’t the only team that could play defense. When the first quarter ended, Jacksonville trailed 13-9. When the second quarter came to a close, the Eagles led 26-13. The Wildcats were 0-for-6 from the floor overall, 0-for-2 from outside the 3-point arc and 0-for-0 at the free throw line. All that adds up to zero points for Westminster in the second period.
“That was a testament to our defense. That’s the first thing I told our guys at halftime, I was proud of them and we’ve got to finish it but I said, ‘Guys, they didn’t score a point in the second quarter,’” Morrow said.
Stapler said in his 52 years of coaching basketball he couldn’t remember one of his teams failing to score for a full quarter until the Jacksonville game.
Cam Johnson, who started the scoring in the first quarter with a 3-point basket, began the second quarter with his second trey. After a traveling call against the Wildcats, John Broom scored from inside the paint to earn the Eagles a 14-13 advantage with 6:53 still to play in the quarter. Jacksonville led the remainder of the afternoon.
Johnson had another seven points before the half ended — his third 3-pointer, a layup and a jam after he stole the ball from the Westminster point guard. Cade Phillips had two inside baskets and Ethan Duke added a free throw to complete the second-quarter run.
Two free throws by Broom, who was 8 of 8 at the line for the game, closed the scoring in the third quarter and gave Jacksonville a 36-26 lead. In the fourth, Westminster got as close as five points on four occasions but each time the Eagles responded.
First, with about five minutes to go, Caden Johnson got a layup for a 38-31 edge. With 4:16 left, Phillips dropped in two free throws and Jacksonville led 40-33. At 1:44, JaLeik Long’s free throw made it 41-35 after the Wildcats failed to score on two possessions. Broom passed to Q. Long for a layup and a 43-36 advantage with 1:04 on the clock.
Two free throws by Broom with 33 seconds left and a dunk by Caden Johnson on an assist from Broom 12 seconds later sealed Westminster’s fate. Broom completed the scoring with two foul shots with 9.7 left.
“It felt really good,” Broom said of his four made free throws late. “Practice, you know.”
“I don’t know how good he felt, but I felt real good,” Morrow interjected.
Westminster’s Stapler pointed to his team turnovers as the deciding statistic. He had hoped the Wildcats would hold their turnovers to 10 or 11. Instead, Westminster ended with 19 turnovers.
“They’re really athletic and long. Their length caused us some trouble,” Stapler said.
Jacksonville’s statistics showed Broom led the Golden Eagles in scoring with 14 points and in rebounds with six. He added four assists and two steals. Cam Johnson finished with 13 points and five boards. Philips had eight points, four rebounds and five blocked shots. Caden Johnson scored six points, grabbed four rebounds, made five steals and handed out four assists. Off the bench, Q. Long had four points and three boards.
“I can’t imagine there being two better 4A teams anywhere in Alabama playing than those two out there,” Stapler said.
Said Morrow: “I’m just proud of our guys, we gutted one out.”