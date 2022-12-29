Jacksonville boys beat Buckhorn, finish 3-1 in Huntsville

Jacksonville closed out play in the Huntsville City Classic on Thursday with a 70-67 win over Buckhorn.
The Golden Eagles finished 3-1 in Huntsville. After opening with a 65-63 loss to Austin on Tuesday, Jacksonville defeated Madison Academy 73-58 and Mae Jemison 48-41 on Wednesday.
John Broom led the way against Buckhorn, finishing with 22 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Cam Johnson added 19 points and seven boards. Devin Barksdale made five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points.
Other top performers for Jacksonville:
—Ethan Duke, six points, eight rebounds, two steals
—Caden Johnson, five points, six rebounds