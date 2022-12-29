 Skip to main content
Jacksonville boys beat Buckhorn, finish 3-1 in Huntsville

Jacksonville closed out play in the Huntsville City Classic on Thursday with a 70-67 win over Buckhorn.

The Golden Eagles finished 3-1 in Huntsville. After opening with a 65-63 loss to Austin on Tuesday, Jacksonville defeated Madison Academy 73-58 and Mae Jemison 48-41 on Wednesday.