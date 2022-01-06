Jacksonville begins workouts with new equipment

JACKSONVILLE — New Navy and gold weight racks, complete with multi-colored weight pieces, line three walls of Jacksonville High School’s mini-gym as the 11:30 a.m. physical-education class puts the new equipment through its paces.
Each personalized Wright Equipment rack comes with its own barbell, hex trap barbell, bench, medicine ball and “landmine” attachment, in which slides one end of a barbell.
The Navy racks show “The Ville” engraved across the top plate in white letters, and script “Js” adorn the benches and barbell ends. Golden adjustable bar rests say “Jacksonville” on one side and “Golden Eagles” on the other side in Navy letters with white trim.
Meanwhile, Jacksonville High School football coach Clint Smith mans a projector that shows workouts on the school mini-gym’s one open wall.
Such is the $55,000 upgrade Jacksonville installed Tuesday, paid for mostly by money the school’s booster club raised in just more than a week.
Count Smith, who completed his 10th season at Jacksonville in the fall, as one happy coach.
“The weight room is square one of your athletic program,” he said. “We knew we were going to have to do something to accommodate the growth that we’ve had here at Jacksonville.”
Jacksonville’s average daily enrollment swelled to 382.1 in grades 9-11, according to numbers reflected in the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s most recent reclassification and realignment report, released Dec. 14. That put Jacksonville High School eighth among the AHSAA’s 64 Class 4A schools.
Satsuma topped 4A at 397.
Jacksonville narrowly missed a move up to 5A, and that move up could come in the next reclassification cycle, in two years. Jacksonville’s football team, alone, will replace 10 seniors with 25 freshmen.
“Our biggest classes right now are our seventh grade and eighth-graders, who weren’t even counted,” Smith said. “They’ll be ninth- and 10th-graders the next time they reclassify.”
Growing participation numbers and COVID forced Jacksonville coaches to lift groups in shifts.
“We’d have to scale back on the amount of time they had just so that we could get the amount of kids through the process,” Smith said. “We came up with a plan, as far as what we needed to get the amount of kids we needed lifted at one time.”
Smith approached Jacksonville Booster Club president Adam Allen between Thanksgiving and Christmas, and the booster club raised most of the needed funds quickly.
“It just goes to show the commitment and the support that our community has for our athletic programs and making sure that our kids have what they need,” Smith said. “What they do each and every day will prepare their bodies for the wear and tear that their bodies have throughout the season and keep them as safe as we possibly can.
“We have to get them as strong and as fast and as big as we can so that their bodies will hold up.”