 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Fun Region'

Jacksonville, Anniston eye another Class 4A, Region 4 showdown

munford v anniston 012 tw.jpg

Anniston head coach Rico White starts substitutions with the game in hand.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Anniston, Handley and Jacksonville face huge stakes in their football games against each other this season.

One, one team will finish third in arguably the state’s toughest region and have to take a long bus ride in the first round.

Alexandria Jacksonville Action BW 023.JPG

Jacksonville head coach Clint Smith during the Jacksonville at Alexandria game. Photo by Bill Wilson.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.