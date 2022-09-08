Jacksonville, Anniston eye another Class 4A, Region 4 showdown

Anniston, Handley and Jacksonville face huge stakes in their football games against each other this season.
One, one team will finish third in arguably the state’s toughest region and have to take a long bus ride in the first round.
Two, the top three teams in their region just might be among the top five teams in Class 4A by season’s end.
Three, success in Region 4 is no guarantee of deep playoff success.
Welcome to life in Class 4A, Region 4, which is tucked inside a brutal 4A south playoff bracket. The region is a tough stretch of the hardest road any 4A team will face.
“We have a tough region, but it’s a fun region,” Anniston coach Rico White said. “If you love football, we’re in a great region.
“Every Friday night, you’ll see something. Anything can happen.”
Much of Region 4’s pecking order will come into focus this week. Second-ranked Handley beat No. 7 Jacksonville 54-41 last week, and Jacksonville will play at No. 6 Anniston this week.
Come Sept. 30, Handley will play at Anniston, and the region’s top three seeds will be all but settled before October, barring major upsets.
“The thing about this region is, it’ll be settled early, who’s the one, probably,” Handley coach Larry Strain said. “The one and the two will separate themselves, but you never know.
“I’ve got to wait all the way to that (Anniston) week. I could get beat by them, and they (Jacksonville) could beat Anniston. It could be a three-way tie, so who knows what it’s going to be?”
The only mystery likely to carry into October will be the No. 4 playoff spot, which is more of a jump ball between Cleburne County, Munford, Talladega and White Plains. Cleburne County got a leg up with its victory over Talladega last week, and Munford plays Talladega this week.
White Plains goes to Handley this week and plays host to Anniston next week, but the Wildcats’ best chances to earn a playoff berth lie ahead … at Talladega on Sept. 30, Cleburne County at home on Oct. 7 and at Munford on Oct. 14.
The battle for the top three in the region has already produced a track-meet game and approached a state record, with Handley’s Jamarius Haynes rushing for 476 yards at Jacksonville.
Expect more of the same this week, between Anniston and Jacksonville, and Sept. 30, between Anniston and Handley. Anniston prevailed in an overtime classic at Handley in 2021.
Winning 4A’s toughest region is no guarantee of a deep playoff run. That’s because seven of 4A’s top 10 teams in the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll lie in the south bracket.
Region 2 also has three ranked teams … No. 1 Catholic-Montgomery, No. 3 Andalusia and No. 9 Montgomery Academy.
The other ranked South team, No. 10 Orange Beach, plays in Region 1. Jackson, which eliminated Handley 24-23 in a 2021 quarterfinal thriller, slid back into others receiving votes this week.
Bayside Academy also received votes this week.
One positive for the Region 4 powers? The region crosses with Region 3 for first-round games, and Region 3 has no ranked teams. Bibb County is receiving votes.
But first-round winners between Region 4 and Region 3 teams will play first-round winners between teams from Regions 1 and 2.
Jacksonville coach Clint Smith sounded the warning after coming through the Golden Eagles’ 95-point affair with Handley.
“If we’re lucky enough to get in the playoffs,” he said, “4A south, this is what you’re going to see every round.”