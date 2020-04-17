'I'VE GROWN FROM IT': All’s right in Bryant-Jordan winner Sparks’ world after so much was wrong

You’d just never know Karmyn Sparks once stood between her mom’s abusive boyfriend and her mom and little brother.
You’d never sense that discovery of her mom’s bag of needles, some used and some not, prompted the Department of Human Resources to get her out of harm’s way at age 14.
The senior puts the pleasant in Pleasant Valley, as she smiles through interviews after sinking a game-winning shot in the area basketball tournament.
Each time she walked onto the mat during the Calhoun County wrestling tournament, tasked with tapping the referee on the back to alert him to period’s end, she looked on the verge of cracking up.
She walks into the school library before a classmate’s signing party like, finds her friends and eases into the huddle like, ’Sup y’all.
Sparks carries herself like all’s right in her world and always has been, and that’s kind of the point.
“I’ve grown from it, honestly,” she said. “I look at it as, if all of those things that happened to me wouldn’t have happened, I would’ve never become who I am.”
Sparks’ story became more widely known Monday, when the Alabama High School Athletic Association announced Bryant-Jordan Award winners. She and Elmore County’s Hayden Holton were statewide co-winners of the Ken and Betty Joy Blankenship Student Achievement Athlete of the Year Award.
She was also the 3A, Region 6 and overall 3A winner in the achievement category, which is all about overcoming stuff.
Stuff, she overcame.
It sounds like a horror story, the kind some kids don’t survive and leaves others broken for life, but it was Sparks’ story. Stress “was.”
Yet other kids live with varying degrees of dysfunction and smile through it, propped up by lifeline outlets and mentors that come with them. Just ask Anniston girls’ basketball coach Eddie Bullock.
Problems exist everywhere, even if more concentrated in concentrated poverty.
“God gave me a fresh set of eyes and showed me that there’s more out there than what everybody sees,” Sparks said. “If you looked at my life from the outside, it looks like, ‘Oh, this perfect girl. She has all of this stuff put together. She has her life put together. Her life is perfect.’
“Whenever you honestly get to know me, you get to find out that there’s more to life than the common stuff that everybody gets irritated about. … There are kids that have the same story as me that don’t get the same opportunities I did.”
In Sparks’ case, her brother’s principal and assistant principal’s husband would become their adoptive parents. Crystal Sparks, now Pleasant Valley Elementary School’s principal, and Anniston police lieutenant Chris Sparks welcomed Karmyn and Jaden into a family that included sons Hudson, Hunter and Hollis and would later add Scout, now 2.
Karmyn Sparks sits five years out from a seemingly endless storm. As part of the Bryant-Jordan process, she submitted a narrative about her life before becoming a Sparks.
The narrative told of a nightmare home life she shared with Jaden and an older sister she preferred not to name. She describes her biological mother as a heroin addict and her biological father as sexually abusive.
Once her father was out of the picture, Sparks describes being left with her mom’s boyfriends.
“By the time I was six, I had been molested twice,” she wrote. “As I aged, I became bitter towards the two people whose job it was to protect me, and who failed.
“At the old age of seven, I was tasked with raising my newborn heroin-addicted brother and taking care of my sick grandmother, all while going to elementary school and trying to maintain the appearance of a normal life.”
When Sparks was 10, she wrote, her mother went clean for a period and began a relationship with “an old friend.” Soon thereafter, her mother relapsed into substance abuse. Her new boyfriend “beat her violently” when high, even holding her at knifepoint.
Karmyn Sparks would hold Jaden and comfort him. At times, she attempted to defend her mother but only wound up abused by a man her mother would not leave.
Following her mother’s arrest for possession, Karmyn Sparks, her brother and mother moved in with an ailing grandmother. With little supervision, “I began to run wild” at age 9 and “became hooked on marijuana.” She drank and ran with gangs in a life she considered “normal.”
Her mother spiraled down further, “leaving drugs and syringes around, abusing my brother and me, and vanishing for periods of time.”
DHR removed the kids from their grandmother’s home and placed them temporarily with Crystal Sparks, then the principal of Saks Elementary School.
In a subsequent interview, Karmyn Sparks recalled details of her first night with the Sparks family.
“The whole ride up to her house, I was like, ‘How did we get to this point? What in the world happened?” she said. “I’m sitting there crying. We walk into the house, and I’m just looking, and I’m like, ‘What in the world? What have I walked into?’”
They ate pizza, and the Sparks family tried to break the ice. Karmyn wouldn’t talk back. She felt the urge to get back to the life she knew, awful as it was.
Time goes on, and the day comes when Chris Sparks announces the family wants to adopt Karmyn and Jaden. Karmyn, by then 14 and of legal age to consent to adoption without permission from her biological parents, thought long and hard.
Her DHR case worker laid out her options … go stay with her biological father, wait for her biological mother to get out of jail and go back to her or be adopted. She chose adoption.
She descended the steps from her upstairs room and informed Chris Sparks. As she describes the moment, she refers to Crystal and Chris Sparks by their soon-to-be official titles.
“My dad, he really isn’t a big crier, but now, he’s a big teddy bear,” she said. “He just starts crying. My mom’s crying. He was like, ‘I prayed that you would say yes.’”
The product of a biracial couple, Karmyn Sparks overcame reluctance to leave school at Saks for what she feared would be a less racially tolerant environment at Pleasant Valley. She found coaches and future teammates eager to mold her 5-foot-8 frame into a player in volleyball and basketball.
She went on to become an All-Calhoun County performer in volleyball and basketball. She’s a member of the Student Government Association and robotics team. She’s vice president of the school Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter, vice president for Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, and vice president of the Pleasant Valley senior class.
All it took was a healthy environment at home, where she felt protected and nurtured.
“My new adoptive parents strove to give me the life I had always wanted but never had,” she wrote in her Bryant-Jordan narrative.
Any doubt that Karmyn Sparks made the right decision to choose adoption left when her grandmother died. Her grandmother had told her, “God would take her off this earth when someone came along who loved me and could take care of me and my brother when she couldn’t.”
It happened just that way, and Karmyn Sparks finds herself with thousands of dollars in Bryant-Jordan Scholarship money and pointed toward nursing school at Jacksonville State University.
“I am beyond blessed,” she said. “I’m so speechless, because I don’t understand why God chose me and why He’s allowed what’s happened to happen.
“I believe that God’s showing through everybody’s struggle that, if you put your foot down and believe that there’s something better out there for you, if you want different, if you go and seek it out, you may be surprised at what you’ll find.”