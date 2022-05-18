'It's just time:' White Plains' Ford steps back from coaching

Rachel Ford considers the title coach one of the joys of her life.
“The only one that trumps that is being called mom,” she said.
After 18 years making White Plains High School softball one of Calhoun County's top programs, the former Jacksonville State University All-American has decided to step down from coaching and continue teaching.
White Plains assistant Tiffany Williams will be promoted to replace her.
Ford said she’s not sure if her exit from coaching is forever, though it’s for the foreseeable future. All she knows is she’s missed too much time with her three children … 11-year-old Cooper, 7-year-old Bailey and 3-year-old A.J.
She said the tug of missing her kids’ activities “has been weighing on me for 10 years.”
“I’ve missed a lot of their ballgames,” she said. “I get tired of telling them that I can’t be at their ball games.
“I’ve had a great support system, and my husband (Matt) was supportive of me continuing to coach, but it’s just time.”
Ford called stepping back an ”emotional” decision, and not just for her. Son Cooper, who was born during one of White Plains’ postseason runs, was just as emotional, Ford said.
“He took it hard yesterday,” Ford said. “It’s the only life he’s ever known. He’s ready for mom to be around more, but he came to me in tears. It’s been a really big part of his life.”
For will hand over the reins of a program that now plays home games on Rachel Ford Field. She made the Wildcats regular area champions and regulars at regional and state tournaments.
White Plains has two top-four state finishes on her watch.
“When I went into coaching, I felt like it was something God called me to do,” she said. “I’m blessed to have coaches that poured into my life. I wanted to do the same.
“I have messed up many times and done a lot of things wrong, but I really hope that the girls who played for me know how much I loved and cared for them."