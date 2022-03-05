IRON UNKIND: Cold start dooms Oxford as Hazel Green claims fifth straight state championship

BIRMINGHAM — The iron was extremely unkind to Oxford’s girls in the Class 6A state final Saturday.
After LaMya McGrue drained a 3-pointer to open the contest, the Yellow Jackets missed their next 16 shots. That cold stretch allowed Hazel Green to build a sizable lead, and Oxford never recovered.
The Trojans went on to win 55-38 inside Legacy Arena, securing their fifth straight state championship and a perfect 35-0 record. The Yellow Jackets finished a historic season with a 27-5 record and a red runner-up trophy.
“You come to one of these — it’s the first time in history we’ve ever been here — you definitely want the other color,” Oxford coach Melissa Bennett said.
After McGrue’s trey gave Oxford a 3-0 lead with 7:22 to play in the first quarter, the Yellow Jackets went 11 minutes and 44 seconds without a field goal. Oxford found itself in a 19-4 hole before Kaleah Taylor broke the ice with a 3-pointer at 3:38 of the second quarter.
The most frustrating part? The Yellow Jackets had good looks during the drought, but as Bennett put it, “The lid wouldn’t get off the rim.”
“We were so close so many times to getting that momentum going, kinda trying to shift the momentum back to us, get that energy swing,” she said. “Every time it was halfway down and it popped out, I don’t know about them, but I felt like I got punched in the gut.
“You’re fighting so hard for something good, and we just couldn’t get one to go down. And you know, as the girls say, ‘It be like that sometimes.’ It’s really unfortunate when it be like that.”
Taylor’s 3-pointer seemed to rejuvenate Oxford. The Yellow Jackets scored their next two times down the court. Justice Woods’ 3-pointer and Xai Whitfield’s 2-point jumper cut Oxford’s deficit to 11 with 2:39 to play in the half, but Hazel Green closed on a 4-0 run to take a 27-12 lead into the locker room.
After shooting just 7.7 percent from the field in the first quarter and 16.7 percent for the half, Oxford rebounded, scoring 26 points over the game’s final 16 minutes. Unfortunately for Yellow Jackets, the damage was already done.
Leah Brooks’ size gave Oxford fits throughout the contest. The 6-foot-2 sophomore, who wears No. 20, led Hazel Green with 20 points and 15 rebounds. She helped the Trojans out-rebound the Yellow Jackets 36-18.
“Twenty hurt us on the boards,” Bennett said. “When she sticks her arms up, they’re a foot higher than ours.”
Tournament MVP Samiya Steele, who became a four-time state champion, finished with 16 points and nine rebounds.
Whitfield, who made the all-tournament team, led Oxford’s second-half charge, scoring 14 of her team-high 17 points after halftime. Asked about the difference in the first and second halves, the sophomore guard put it simply, “The ball was going in.”
Taylor finished her final game as a Yellow Jacket with eight points. Oxford’s other senior, Lauren Ellard, had to leave the game early in the fourth quarter after injuring her ankle while being fouled on a 3-point attempt. Ellard, who missed the majority of the season with an ankle injury, did not re-enter the game and was visibly shaken on the bench.
“When a kid works as hard as our seniors have, to go out like that, I don’t think there’s a worse way to go out,” Bennett said. “Stuff didn’t go good for her today, much like all of us, but to not be able to finish the game, I know it crushed her. I just hate that that opportunity was taken away from her.”
Despite coming up short Saturday, Oxford accomplished plenty during the 2021-22 season. The Yellow Jackets made their first Final Four and won their first Calhoun County basketball tournament title since 2006.
They’ll lose Taylor and Ellard, but three starting guards — McGrue, Whitfield and Woods — are slated to return next season. Bennett wants them to remember what happened Saturday.
“There’s a reason they’re undefeated, five straight championships,” she said. “I told em, I said, ‘You put whatever in your mind — 20 shooting over you, 32 taking you to the basket — you put whatever in your mind, and you store that.’
“Cause this is not a one-and-done for us. We want to be back here.”