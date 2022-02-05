Indoor track: White Plains' Conn wins state in 1,600, 3,200 runs

BIRMINGHAM — Add two-time state indoor champion to Maddyn Conn’s credits.
The White Plains eighth-grader mastered the distance events during Saturday’s 4A-5A competition, winning the 1,600- and 3,200 meter runs.
The state indoor championships played out Friday and Saturday at Birmingham CrossPlex. The 1A-3A and 6A divisions completed Friday, and the 4A-5A and 7A competitions took place Saturday.
UMS Wright won the 4A-5A girls’ division with 50 points, and White Plains was fifth with 30. Munford was 30th with four points.
UMS Wright also won the 4A-5A division with 116 points. Munford was 16th with 12.
Conn finished the 1,600 in 5:20.39 and the 3,200 in 11:35.31. She won the Calhoun County cross-country meet in the fall and took second at state.
Other coverage-area medalists:
—Anna Strickland (White Plains), 800 run, 2:23.52 (third).
—Dakota Frank (Munford), 1,600 run, 4:29.81 (third); 3,200 run, 9:55.38 (third).
Friday, Class 1A-3A
Ohatchee’s Chris Ferguson is a state indoor pole vault champion.
The Ohatchee junior vaulted 12 feet, 9 inches during Friday’s competition in the 1A-3A indoor championships, prevailing in a jumpoff tiebreaker with Mobile Christian’s Garrett Baldwin.
Winfield was the top boys’ team finisher with 99 points. Piedmont took sixth with 29 points, Ohatchee 17th with 10 and Donoho 23rd with four.
Mobile Christian prevailed in the girls’ division with 79.5 points. Donoho was 11th with 17.5 points and Piedmont 12th at 16.5. Ohatchee was 16th at 10.5.
Ferguson was the top finisher among area competitors in the 1A-3A meet but not the only medal finisher in the group. Other medal finishers:
—Dena Musa (Donoho), pole vault, 8-00 (second).
—Estella Connell (Donoho), triple jump, 33-10.25 (third).
—Gracie George (Ohatchee), shot put, 32-10.25 (third).
—Austin Estes (Piedmont), 60 dash, 7.16 (third).
—Cody Holloway (Piedmont), 60 hurdles, 9.21 (second).
Friday, Class 6A
Oxford’s girls finished 15th with nine points, and the boys were 21st with four points.
Northridge won the girls’ meet with 91 points, and Scottsboro was the boys’ champion at 77.
Top performers for Oxford:
—Katie Keur, 1,600 run, 5:26.82 (fifth); 800 run, 2:23.99 (seventh).
—Noah George, 3,200 run, 9:41.46 (fifth).
—Emerson Maniscalco, 3,200 run, 12:07.48 (sixth).
—Evan Somers, 800 run, 2:00.96 (ninth).
—Boys’ 4x800 relay, 8:39.10 (ninth).
—DeAndre Archie, triple jump, 4-01.00 (11th).