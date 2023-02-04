Indoor track and field: White Plains' Conn, Munford's Frank shine in Saturday races

White Plains sophomore Maddyn Conn finished in the top eighth of three running events Saturday at the state indoor track and field meet.
Competing at the Birmingham CrossPlex, she was fourth in the 3,200 meters, fifth in the 1,600 meters, and eighth in the 800 meters. That totaled 10 points for her team, which allowed White Plains to finish 19th in the Class 4A-5A girls standings.
Alexandria's girls were 36th as Denver Browning tied for eighth in pole vault
In Class 4A-5A boys, Munford's boys were 23rd as junior Dakota Frank was sixth in the 3,200 meters and eighth in the 1,600 meters.
Team standings, local top-eight finishers for the two-day meet:
Class 6A girls
Team: Oxford, 15th
Oxford: Keziah Mickler, fifth, 60-meter dash; Katie Keur, eighth, 1,600 meters, and fifth in the 3,200 meters; Chaci Whifield, seventh, 60-meter hurdles
Class 6A boys
Team: Oxford, eighth
Oxford: Damious Wilson, seventh, 400 meters; Noah George, third, 1,600 meters, and second, 3,200 meters; Ashton Mitchell, second, long jump
Class 4A-5A girls
Team: White Plains, 19th; Alexandria, 39th
White Plains: Maddyn Conn, eighth, 800 meters, and fifth, 1,600 meters, and fourth, 3,200 meters
Alexandria: Denver Browning, eighth, pole vault
Class 4A-5A boys
Team: Munford, 23rd
Munford: Dakota Frank, eighth, 1,600 meters, and sixth, 3,200 meters
Class 1A-3A girls
Team: Donoho, seventh; Piedmont, 10th
Donoho: Rory Parks, seventh, 60-meter hurdles, and fourth, pole vault; Connell, first, long jump, and fourth, high jump, and second, triple jump; Team, sixth, 4x200 relay
Piedmont: Allie Haynes, eighth, 60-meter hurdles; Ashllyn Adderhold, second, pole vault, and fourth, triple jump; Lexi Ray, third, pole vault; Team, eighth, 4x200 relay
Class 1A-3A boys
Team: Piedmont, 10th; Ohatchee, 16th; Faith Christian, 17th; Donoho 20th
Piedmont: Cody Holloway, eighth, 60-meter hurdles, and sixth, long jump; Sam Tolbert, seventh, shot put; Team, fourth, 4x200 relay, and sixth, 4x400 relay, and fourth, 4x800 relay
Ohatchee: Ferguson, first, pole vault; Tyler Waters, eighth, shot put
Faith Christian: Brady Whitworth, eighth, 400 meters, and sixth, triple jump; Team, fifth, 4x200 relay, and seventh, 4x400 relay
Donoho: Walker Bodiford, third, shot put; Team, eighth, 4x800 relay
Individual state championships
Class 6A
GIRLS
60 meters: Morgan Davis, Saraland, 7.53
400 meters: Harley McNeal, Northridge, 55.78
800 meters: Lucy Benton, Mountain Brook, 2:13.88
1,600 meters: Reagan Riley, Mountain Brook, 5:06.81
3,200 meters: Mary Mac Collins, Northridge, 10:50.81
60-meter hurdles: Reah DeGraffenried, Shades Valley, 8.86
4x200-meter relay: Saraland, 1:44.33
4x400-meter relay: Mountain Brook, 4:05.33
4x800-meter relay: Mountain Brook, 9:45.42
High jump: Aniya Johnson, Clay-Chalkville, 5 feet, 4 inches
Long jump: Morgan Davis, Saraland, 19 feet, 5 inches
Triple jump: Janie Ford, St. Paul’s Episcopal, 39 feet, 4½ inches
Shot put: Jade Connor, Northridge, 36 feet, 6 inches
Pole vault: Brooke Walden, Homewood, 12 feet, 3 inches
BOYS
60 meters: Jaylen Mbakwe, Clay-Chalkville, 6.84
400 meters: Braylyn Farrington, Calera, 47.94
800 meters: Charles Perry, UMS-Wright, 1:54.20
1,600 meters: Stone Smith, St. Paul’s Episcopal, 4:16.09
3,200 meters: Stone Smith, St. Paul’s Episcopal, 9:18.52
60-meter hurdles: Jayshon Ridgle, Athens, 8.12 (PR)
4x200-meter relay: Calera, 1:30.02
4x400-meter relay: Calera, 3:24.28
4x800-meter relay: Homewood, 8:01.90
High jump: Shemar Welch, McGill-Toolen Catholic, 6 feet, 7 inches
Long jump: Shemar Welch, McGill-Toolen Catholic, 21 feet, 11 inches
Triple jump: Shemar Welch, McGill-Toolen, 45 feet 7 inch
Shot put: Patrick Adcock, Cullman, 49 feet, 6½ inches
Pole vault: Joshua Holston, UMS-Wright, 14 feet, PR
Class 1A-3A
GIRLS
60 meters: Amiyah Johnson, Sulligent, 7.87
400 meters: Macauley Flanagan, Houston Academy, 1:00.06
800 meters: Elise Picard, Indian Springs, 2:25.88
1,600 meters: Elise Picard, Indian Springs, 5:26.31
3,200 meters: Elise Picard, Indian Springs, 11:47.14
60-meter hurdles: Sierra Stevenson, Fayette County, 10.49
4x200-meter relay: Houston Academy, 1:51.46
4x400-meter relay: Houston Academy, 4:20.51
4x800-meter relay: Altamont, 10:44.63
High jump: Layla Hanvy, Decatur Heritage, 5 feet
Long jump: Estella Connell, Donoho, 15 feet, 7¾ inches
Triple jump: Genie McGhee, Decatur Heritage, 34 feet 11¼ inches
Shot put: Isabella Johnson, Montgomery Academy, 34 feet
Pole vault: Merritt Fulmer, Altamont, 10 feet
BOYS
60 meters: Karl Parham, Tanner, 7.14
400 meters: Andrew Burchett, St. Luke’s Episcopal, 51.22
800 meters: Andrew Burchett, St. Luke’s Episcopal, 1:56.40
1,600 meters: Ethan Edgeworth, Cold Springs, 4:14.55
3,200 meters: Ethan Edgeworth, Cold Springs, 9:22.31
60-meter hurdles: Cameron Nunn, Cold Springs, 9.04
4x200-meter relay: Montgomery Academy, 1:36.33
4x400-meter relay: Trinity Presbyterian, 3:39.71
4x800-meter relay: Trinity Presbyterian, 8:39.18
High jump: Ryder Black, Fayette County, 6 feet, 1 inch
Long jump: Nic Fallin, Cold Springs, 20 feet, 7 inches
Triple jump: Charles Grant, Fayette County, 43 feet, 7 inches
Shot put: Connor Owens, St. James, 47 feet, 3½ inches
Pole vault: Chris Ferguson, Ohatchee, 13 feet, 6 inches
Class 7A
GIRLS
60-meter run: Gabrielle Washington, Hoover, Sr. (7.62)
60-meter hurdles: Tori Mack, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr. (8.92)
400-meter dash: Gabrielle Washington, Hoover, Sr. (55.81)
800-meter run: Cady McPhail, Chelsea , Sr. (2:11.63) – 7A state indoor meet record
1,600-meter run: Cady McPhail, Chelsea, Sr. (4:57.68) – 7A state indoor meet record
3,200-meter run: Cady McPhail, Chelsea, Sr. (10:56.86)
4x200-meter relay: Hoover, 1:39.35) – 7A state indoor meet record
(Taylor Canada, Daisy Luna, JeBreiya Chapman, Gabrielle Washington)
4x400-meter relay: Hoover, 3:55.28 (M. Blackledge, D. Luna, T. Canada, G. Washington)
4x800-meter relay: Chelsea (9:31.80) (M. Dunavant, T. Cason, T. Griffith, C. McPhail)
Long jump: Zi’morah Foster, Foley, Fr. (17 feet, 9½ inches)
Triple jump: Dasya Harold, Hoover, Fr. (47 feet, 1¼ inches)
High jump: Nyel Settles, Hoover, Fr. (5 feet, 4 inches)
Shot put: Akasha Dudley, Thompson, Soph. (37 feet, 8 inches)
Pole vault: Kennedy Moreland, Vestavia Hills, Soph. (12 feet)
BOYS
60-meter run: Jay Avery, Hoover, Sr. (6.96)
60-meter hurdles: Bradley Franklin, Thompson, Sr. Jr. (8.00)
400-meter dash: Dallas Beck, Hoover, Jr. (49.09)
800-meter run: Alex Leath, Vestavia Hills, Sr. (1:53.41)
1,600-meter run: Alex Leath, Vestavia Hills, Sr. (4:10.94) – 7A state indoor meet record
3,200-meter run: Maxwell Hardin, Auburn, Sr. (9:22.13)
4x200-meter relay: Hewitt-Trussville (1:29.04) (H. Bates, C. Wadsworth, M. Johnson, M. Cazeau)
4x400-meter relay: Hoover (3:22.89) (D. Beck, Z. King, C. Pate, C. Crowder)
4x800-meter relay: Vestavia Hills (7:57.02) – 7A state indoor meet record)
(David Howard, Max Armstrong, Mitchell Schaaf, Alex Leath)
Long jump: Michael Igbinoghene, Hewitt-Trussville, Soph. (22 feet, 8¾ inches)
Triple jump: Jay Avery, Hoover, Sr. (47 feet, 0¾ inches)
High jump: T.J. Autrey, Auburn, Soph. (6 feet, 9¼ inches) – 7A state indoor meet record
Shot put: Bobby Gray, Sparkman, Sr. (52 feet, 10 inches)
Shot put (ambulatory): Patrick Sweeney, Auburn (22 feet, 8 inches) – State indoor record)
Pole vault: Gavin Horton, Thompson, Sr. (15 feet, 5 inches)
Class 4A-5A
GIRLS
60-meter run: Shonedra Richardson, Demopolis, Sr. (7.72)
60-meter hurdles: Ivy Teachey, Wenonah, Sr. (9.46)
400-meter dash: Lexi Foshee, Westminster Christian, Sr. (58.69)
800-meter run: Aubrey Zuberi, Fultondale, Jr. (2:20.43)
1,600-meter run: Katie Mae Coan, Lawrence County, Fr. (5:16.92)
3,200-meter run: Katie Mae Coan, Lawrence County, Fr. (11:30.83)
4x200-meter relay: Wenonah (1:48.18) (T. Lewis, I. Teachey, D. Haywood, J. Dortch)
4x400-meter relay: Arab (4.14.16) (L. Wright, G. Posten, J. Stapler, E. Moore)
4x800-meter relay: Lawrence County (10:09.69) (K. Coan, K. Dumas, S. Williams, T. Williams)
Triple jump: Shonedra Richardson, Demopolis, Sr. (36 feet, 4¼ inches)
High jump: Lily Zlab, Gulf Shores, Sr. (5 feet, 4 inches)
Shot put: Lydia Reno, Gulf Shores, Sr. (35 feet 11¾ inches)
Pole vault: Libby Chance, Arab, Jr. (10 feet)
BOYS
60-meter run: Amon Lane, Moody, Sr. (7.03)
60-meter hurdles: Cameron Ossler, Elberta, Sr. (8.73)
400-meter dash: Bryant Beuoy, Arab, Jr. (50.11)
800-meter run: Adam Taylor, Priceville, Sr. (1:56.26)
1,600-meter run: Evan Hill, Scottsboro, Sr. (4:21.47) – 4A/5A state indoor meet record
3,200-meter run: Evan Hill, Scottsboro, Sr. (9:24.88)
4x200-meter relay: Moody (1:32.90) (K. Talley, B. Burke, C. Kitts, A. Lane)
4x400-meter relay: Bibb County (3:32.57) (G. Jordan, C. Collums, J. Simmons, J. Cash)
4x800-meter relay: Springville (8:24.62) (H. Colley, C. Broome, E. Denard, D. Robles)
Long jump: Gabe Norton, Arab, Sr. (21 feet, 8¼ inches)
Triple jump: Gabe Norton, Arab, Sr. (46 feet, 6¼ inches)
High jump: Cameron Ossler, Elberta, Sr. (6 feet) – won in a jump off
Shot put: Royce Baucom, Guntersville, Jr. (45 feet, 4 inches)
Pole vault: Maddox Hamm, Scottsboro, Sr. (17 feet) – 4A/5A and all-class state indoor meet record