Indoor track and field: White Plains' Conn, Munford's Frank shine in Saturday races

White Plains sophomore Maddyn Conn finished in the top eighth of three running events Saturday at the state indoor track and field meet.

Competing at the Birmingham CrossPlex, she was fourth in the 3,200 meters, fifth in the 1,600 meters, and eighth in the 800 meters. That totaled 10 points for her team, which allowed White Plains to finish 19th in the Class 4A-5A girls standings.