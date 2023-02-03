 Skip to main content
Indoor track and field: Donoho's Connell, Ohatchee's Ferguson win state titles

Two Calhoun County athletes won state championships Friday at the state indoor track and field meet in Birmingham.

Competing at the Birmingham CrossPlex, Ohatchee's Chris Ferguson won the Class 1A-3A boys pole vault with a leap of 13 feet, 6 inches.