Indoor track and field: Donoho's Connell, Ohatchee's Ferguson win state titles

Two Calhoun County athletes won state championships Friday at the state indoor track and field meet in Birmingham.
Competing at the Birmingham CrossPlex, Ohatchee's Chris Ferguson won the Class 1A-3A boys pole vault with a leap of 13 feet, 6 inches.
In 1A-3A girls, Donoho's Estella Connell won the long jump in 15 feet, 7¾ inches.
The Class 1A-3A and 6A state championships concluded Friday with the Class 7A and Class 4A-5A divisions set to compete Saturday at the CrossPlex.
In 6A girls, Oxford was 15th, while Keziah Mickler finished fifth in the 60-meter dash. Katie Keur was eighth in the 1,600 meters and fifth in the 3,200 meters. Chaci Whifield was seventh in the 60-meter hurdles.
In 6A boys, Oxford placed eighth. Damious Wilson finished seventh in the 400 meters. Noah George was third in the 1,600 meters and second in the 3,200 meters. Ashton Mitchell placed second in the long jump.
In 1A-3A girls, Donoho was seventh and Piedmont was 10th. For Piedmont, Allie Haynes was eighth in the 60-meter hurdles, the Bulldogs were eighth in the 4x200 relay, Ashllyn Adderhold was second in the pole vault, Lexi Ray was third in the pole vault, Adderhold was fourth in the triple jump.
Donoho's Rory Parks was seventh in the 60-meter hurdles and fourth in the pole vault, and the Falcons were sixth in the 4x200 relay. Connell, in addition to her long jump championship, was fourth in the high jump and second in the triple jump.
In 1A-3A boys, Piedmont was 10th, Ohatchee 16th, Faith Christian 17th and Donoho 20th. For Piedmont, Cody Holloway was eighth in the 60-meter hurdles and sixth in the long jump, Sam Tolbert was seventh in the shot put, and the Bulldogs were fourth in the 4x200 relay, sixth in the 4x400 relay, and fourth in the 4x800 relay.
Ohatchee's Tyler Waters was eighth in the shot put. For Faith Christian, Brady Whitworth was eighth in the 400 meters and sixth in the triple jump, and the Lions were fifth in the 4x200 relay and seventh in the 4x400 relay. Donoho's Walker Bodiford was third in the shot put, and the Falcons were eighth in the 4x800 relay.
Here are all the individual winners and top five team scores in each classification from Friday’s championship action:
Class 6A
GIRLS
60 meters: Morgan Davis, Saraland, 7.53
400 meters: Harley McNeal, Northridge, 55.78
800 meters: Lucy Benton, Mountain Brook, 2:13.88
1,600 meters: Reagan Riley, Mountain Brook, 5:06.81
3,200 meters: Mary Mac Collins, Northridge, 10:50.81
60-meter hurdles: Reah DeGraffenried, Shades Valley, 8.86
4x200-meter relay: Saraland, 1:44.33
4x400-meter relay: Mountain Brook, 4:05.33
4x800-meter relay: Mountain Brook, 9:45.42
High jump: Aniya Johnson, Clay-Chalkville, 5 feet, 4 inches
Long jump: Morgan Davis, Saraland, 19 feet, 5 inches
Triple jump: Janie Ford, St. Paul’s Episcopal, 39 feet, 4½ inches
Shot put: Jade Connor, Northridge, 36 feet, 6 inches
Pole vault: Brooke Walden, Homewood, 12 feet, 3 inches
Team: Mountain Brook 77, Northridge 64.5, Homewood 61.75, St. Paul’s Episcopal 55.5, Saraland 41.
BOYS
60 meters: Jaylen Mbakwe, Clay-Chalkville, 6.84
400 meters: Braylyn Farrington, Calera, 47.94
800 meters: Charles Perry, UMS-Wright, 1:54.20
1,600 meters: Stone Smith, St. Paul’s Episcopal, 4:16.09
3,200 meters: Stone Smith, St. Paul’s Episcopal, 9:18.52
60-meter hurdles: Jayshon Ridgle, Athens, 8.12 (PR)
4x200-meter relay: Calera, 1:30.02
4x400-meter relay: Calera, 3:24.28
4x800-meter relay: Homewood, 8:01.90
High jump: Shemar Welch, McGill-Toolen Catholic, 6 feet, 7 inches
Long jump: Shemar Welch, McGill-Toolen Catholic, 21 feet, 11 inches
Triple jump: Shemar Welch, McGill-Toolen, 45 feet 7 inch
Shot put: Patrick Adcock, Cullman, 49 feet, 6½ inches
Pole vault: Joshua Holston, UMS-Wright, 14 feet, PR
Team: McGill-Toolen 85, Homewood 66, Mountain Brook 54, St. Paul’s Episcopal 37, Calera 36.
Class 1A-3A
GIRLS
60 meters: Amiyah Johnson, Sulligent, 7.87
400 meters: Macauley Flanagan, Houston Academy, 1:00.06
800 meters: Elise Picard, Indian Springs, 2:25.88
1,600 meters: Elise Picard, Indian Springs, 5:26.31
3,200 meters: Elise Picard, Indian Springs, 11:47.14
60-meter hurdles: Sierra Stevenson, Fayette County, 10.49
4x200-meter relay: Houston Academy, 1:51.46
4x400-meter relay: Houston Academy, 4:20.51
4x800-meter relay: Altamont, 10:44.63
High jump: Layla Hanvy, Decatur Heritage, 5 feet
Long jump: Estella Connell, Donoho, 15 feet, 7¾ inches
Triple jump: Genie McGhee, Decatur Heritage, 34 feet 11¼ inches
Shot put: Isabella Johnson, Montgomery Academy, 34 feet
Pole vault: Merritt Fulmer, Altamont, 10 feet
Team Scoring: Altamont 69, Houston Academy 68.6, Indian Springs 44, Fayette County 43.6, Decatur Heritage 38.
BOYS
60 meters: Karl Parham, Tanner, 7.14
400 meters: Andrew Burchett, St. Luke’s Episcopal, 51.22
800 meters: Andrew Burchett, St. Luke’s Episcopal, 1:56.40
1,600 meters: Ethan Edgeworth, Cold Springs, 4:14.55
3,200 meters: Ethan Edgeworth, Cold Springs, 9:22.31
60-meter hurdles: Cameron Nunn, Cold Springs, 9.04
4x200-meter relay: Montgomery Academy, 1:36.33
4x400-meter relay: Trinity Presbyterian, 3:39.71
4x800-meter relay: Trinity Presbyterian, 8:39.18
High jump: Ryder Black, Fayette County, 6 feet, 1 inch
Long jump: Nic Fallin, Cold Springs, 20 feet, 7 inches
Triple jump: Charles Grant, Fayette County, 43 feet, 7 inches
Shot put: Connor Owens, St. James, 47 feet, 3½ inches
Pole vault: Chris Ferguson, Ohatchee, 13 feet, 6 inches
Team: Cold Springs 87, Montgomery Academy 45, Fayette County 42, J.B. Pennington 42, Winfield 40.5